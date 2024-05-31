Popular, outspoken Davido aide Isreal DMW has sparked reactions online with his latest post on social media

The logistics manager for the former DMW boss revealed in his post that he is currently in the UK on vacation and will be at Wembley to watch the UEFA Champions League final

In his post, Isreal took the opportunity to send a message to some of his detractors and poor people who have made it a habit to put their phones on 'Do not disturb'

Logistics manager and social media personality Isreal Afeare, better known as Isreal DMW, has got people talking online with his recent comments as he goes on vacation in the UK.

Isreal DMW shared on his page that he is currently on vacation in the UK.

Davido's aide Isreal DMW tensions his haters on social media as he goes on vacation in the UK. Photo credit: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

The singer's aide also revealed that he would be at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 1st, to watch the UEFA Champions League Final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

However, the comment the logistics man used to accompany his vacation announcement has got people talking.

Isreal DMW slam people who ignore other's calls

After announcing that he was on vacation in the UK, the social media personality shared his thoughts about an attitude he finds repulsive.

Israel DMW noted that it is incomprehensible when he sees less privileged persons putting their phones on Do Not Disturb or setting WhatsApp to private.

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Isreal DMW took to social media to celebrate when he visited Italy for the first time in his life.

See Isreal DMW's post below:

Reactions trail Isreal DMW's vacation post

Here are some of the comments that trailed Isreal DMW's post:

@comedianprivilegedson:

"Juju Dey get am clear on a stead."

@yawace_:

"My mentor humbleness wan kill me."

@dassy_official008:

"Juju’s postures dey always make me laugh."

@1lady__ann:

"Hmm first slide tho."

@temidayoasafa:

"The first man on earth to dis virgin a fine fair lady."

@edisonamos_1:

"No be we for like up I day Liverpool. Drop location make I flex u small."

@iamucezra:

"Na you buy the phone for me?? Abi you dey gimme money??"

@that_igbo_boy__:

"See the kind lifestyle wey that yeye girl wan make u miss e no go betta for her."

@optionzdadaz:

"Bendddd orgaaa miii. Ur wahala too much."

@morgan_dmw:

"Interstate! na me get the third slide."

Isreal rocks Davido’s N150m diamond chain

Legit.ng recalls reporting some viral photos of Isreal DMW rocking his boss' multimillion naira diamond chain.

The viral photos stirred reactions online, and many noted that the unique friendship bond between Isreal and his boss, OBO, was what Sheila, Isreal's estranged wife, wanted to destroy.

Source: Legit.ng