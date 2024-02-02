Social media personality Isreal DMW recently sparked reactions online with a post he shared about visiting Italy

Outspoken socialite and Davido's logistic manager, Isreal Afeare, aka Isreal DMW, recently stirred emotions online with a post he shared about his recent visit to Italy.

In his viral post, Isreal DMW revealed that he had always wanted to visit Italy. He noted that it has been a dream close to his heart for many years.

Davido's logistics manager recently went gaga in a viral post as he visited his dream country, Italy. Photo credit: @isrealdmw

And now that dream has been accomplished. In the trending post, Isreal shared a photo of himself in Italy standing before a famous Sicilian landmark.

Thank u, my Oga - Isreal DMW hails Davido

The logistics manager thanked his boss, Davido, for making his dream a reality.

He thanked his boss for helping him secure a legal tender that guarantees his movement across multiple European countries without any hindrance.

Isreal's visit to Italy is coming days after joining his boss on tour in London and days after in Paris.

Read an excerpt of Isreal DMW's post below:

"I have always wanted to visit Italy . Mission now accomplished am fuxking all the European shiit's one by one from Edo. I have a Legal Visa tender. Oga and Asa Asika, fu_ck that bull shiit."

Isreal's post was seen by many as a passive message to his estranged wife, Sheila Courage. The DMW man got into a fierce online battle with his ex-wife, who had tried to sever the bond between Israel and his boss, Davido.

See Isreal's post below:

Netizens react to Isreal DMW's post

Here are some of the comments that trailed his post:

@iam_kizeeto:

"No matter what you do in this life , never choose love over your source of income."

@officiallildoggy:

"See how our country makes traveling became a big achievement."

@elvisdre_:

"Imagine say juju come mistakenly choose love over Davido."

@hoeshagee_blog:

"E no go better for who say make you leave oga."

@skales:

"Oshey ajala activated."

@obinwanne01:

"If that girl gets sense by now she for join body follow you dey travel all over the world now. But no she dey find who to control with remote."

@mandy__chuks:

"See lifestyle and sugar wey one girl been wan comot from juju mouth."

@ayam_palesh:

"Na all this thing you no go fit do when you dey married, but now you're free, from uk to Italy….. Jaiye loooh juju."

@boyethagreat:

"Juju ex wife go dey feel pain now."

@fabulos_t_:

"@isrealdmw it’s not an achievement... Nigerians have been living in these countries for years without bragging."

