Singer Davido recently launched his cryptocurrency meme coin $DAVIDO, and it got fans excited

He partnered with some platforms to achieve this amid the rise of Tapswap, which has become popular among Nigerians

However, the value of the singer's coin has reportedly dropped, and he has been accused of scamming his fans

Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has come under attack following the decline in value of his crypto meme coin $DAVIDO.

Recall that the Feel crooner launched the crypto business on Wednesday, May 29, partnering with blockchain platforms Phantom and Solana.

With his social media influence, he was able to get many people on his patronage. However, those who invested their funds in it are said to be allegedly recording losses. Hence, they have decided to call him out on X.

Davido invites fans to join his community

In a post on X on May 30, the singer urged his fans to join his crypto community. However, it was flagged as a scam, and individuals were told to beware because his coins were rug pulls.

Davido posted on X:

"Join the community $DAVIDO! More spaces coming soon and you’ll be REALLY excited by who we got coming up next! @davidotoken_sol."

See Davido's tweet and the warning attached below:

Netizens express fear over Davido's coin

Several fans have said that Davido did not mean well and would later do a giveaway from the money he made. See some of the comments below:

@_VALKlNG:

"Be like you go gats delete all the tweets for your page."

@idrisayomipo:

"Baba rest. This thing is like a sporty pro. A lot of people trust you blindly, imagine them running into loss while trying to help them. Try Dey learn from Wizkid nah."

@iam_philopearl:

"You sha won make everybody come later queue for giveaway if dem no see money chop again ehn."

@Don_pasy:

"You wan chop my money again like yesterday?"

@urgly_gramm:

"Your papa money don dey finish, you wan use our small funds play 2odds for Sportybet abi?"

@47kasz:

"Them don community note this one too."

Man warns traders of $DAVIDO

Legit.ng earlier reported that a man said it would be better to trade with caution while buying a new cryptocurrency called $DAVIDO.

The new coin launched by Nigerian singer Davido is trending online, with cryptocurrency enthusiasts talking about it.

But the Nigerian man said those who invest in the new $DAVIDO coin might have themselves to blame if they don't trade with caution.

