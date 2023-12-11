Nigerian singer Davido has expressed how much he loves his logistics manager, Isreal Afaere, by letting him wear his diamond chain

Isreal DMW happily took to his Instagram story channel to share images of him rocking one of the singer's expensive diamond chain

Netizens have reacted to Isreal's photos, with most people calling out his ex-wife Sheila Courage

Davido's popular aide, Isreal DMW, has netizens calling out his ex-wife Sheila Courage.

From what seemed to be a fun night with the singer and his crew, Juju, as he is fondly called, accessorised with his boss' diamond chain.

Netizens react to photos of Isreal wearing Davido's chain Photo credit: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

On his Instagram story, he showed off the multi-million naira accessory as it balanced on his neck with a satisfactory smile on his face.

This came after Isreal claimed his wife wanted to stop him from working with the DMW boss by calling him his slave.

Recall that the logistics manager and his ex-wife dragged each other online, revealing the dirty secrets of their barely one-year-old marriage.

See photos of Isreal rocking Davido's chain below:

Reactions to Isreal's photos

Isreal looking happy wearing Davido's chain earned his ex-wife backlash. Read some of the comments gathered below:

b_dollor_baby111:

"Fear woman see friendship way dat girl one spoil before."

dora_edieee:

"Na this life e wife no like so."

larrysugar1805:

"See the kind relationship wey woman wan scatter."

funboi_szn:

"For this life, try hold your helper tight oo this one no be advice na serious warning."

maleek.ray:

"Your babe no fit come back calm down."

joyce_apeh:

"Madam friends don dey laugh her again ooo, and then go still dey Dm Juju lowkey."

hrh_kingdiamond:

"See wetin woman be wan destroy. Which business go give Isreal this kind fame and money?"

mind.set8643:

"They nearly spoil your own my man…e no better for anybody wey wan collect food from your mouth…keep being you."

Source: Legit.ng