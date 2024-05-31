A video of internationally renowned Afrobeats artist Wizkid joining the queue at the airport has leaked online

In the viral clip, the singer was seen joining the queue as he tried to board a flight out of the country while using the VIP access

The person who recorded the singer while he tried to board a flight at the airport hailed him in admiration while expressing shock as he ran into the singer for the first time

Afrobeats superstar Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, aka Wizkid, recently trended on social media after a video of him at the Nigerian international airport leaked online.

Hours after the Nigerian superstar released a tweet on his social media page about people learning how to work smart so they don't end up 'hustling like a fool', a video of him at the airport leaked online.

Alleged Images of Nigerian singer Wizkid at the Lagos airport joining the queue as he was about to board a flight out of the country have leaked online. Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@blackxcellencee

In the viral clip, the singer was allegedly seen joining the queue at the Lagos International Airport while trying to board a flight out of Nigeria.

The person who recorded the singer expressed amazement after spotting the singer. He noted that this was the first time he had seen the singer publicly.

Reactions trail video of Wizkid at airport

Netizens have expressed amazement as the leaked clip went viral on social media. Many have noted that the leaked video was recorded and published on social media by a Davido fan.

Some have stated that it is a retort to Wizkid's recent comment about people learning how to work smart, which is believed to be a dig at the former DMW boss.

Legit.ng recalls reporting the recent social media war between Wizkid and Davido that saw both artists call each other names.

Here are some of the comments gathered by Legit.ng from the viral clip:

@blackxcellencee:

"Person wey get private jet no know wetin God do for am o!"

@boffytee_:

"I thought he was working smart the smartness no fit but jet?"

@__yung.lavish:

"And he still Dey gas for person wey get all…"

@__livelarge:

"I no even see wizkid for there."

@30bgg___:

"Eagle way no get jet na vulture."

@courageberry_:

"Who get PJ na house dem come dey carry am?"

@_____bakr:

"Make davido dash am one jet abeg."

@heisprosper7082:

"Since them slap your eye ..use 200k bribe you .you de talk rubbish and I like you o."

@___lastborn9:

"Private jet cost."

@30bgg___:

"Big bird de fly economy."

@officialchima:

"Bird Dey follow humans enter plane?"

@emmyigmorelove:

"That's how to save money don't work like a fool don't forget."

Source: Legit.ng