Internationally famous Nigerian music star Davido has recently been at the centre of a controversy surrounding the launch of his cryptocurrency

After several persons went on social media to lament about the coin, calling it a fraud, the singer shared a tweet of appreciation on his page, thanking his fans for buying into his idea

However, the appreciation tweet was flagged minutes after by X with community notes, and the singer was tagged as promoting fraud

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has received much criticism since launching his cryptocurrency.

Many within the crypto community have criticised the singer's Meme coin and cryptocurrency as fraudulent and ill-conceived.

Nigerian singer Davido has deleted his appreciation tweet after massive criticisms trailed his post.

Source: Instagram

The criticisms that trailed Davido's coin launch reached a new level after one of his tweets was flagged by X (formerly Twitter).

In the community notes, it was stated that Davido was promoting a fraudulent cryptocurrency described as rug-pull-coin.

Davido deletes his appreciation tweet

Amid the criticisms, the singer took to his X handle on Thursday evening, May 30, 2024, to thank his fans for believing in and buying into his idea.

However, the appreciation tweet got flagged, leading to a massive reaction on Twitter. The singer, in response to the community notes, was forced to delete his appreciation tweet.

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Davido's action:

Netizens react as Davido deletes appreciation tweets

See some of the reactions that trailed Davido's action:

@dinzzy1b:

"Normally Davido na big Yahoo boy with the cover of Music No."

@iam_jessebanks02:

"Davido onijibiti one day you will pay for all your sins."

@theycallmehaladay:

"Davido is now scamming people."

@honorable_1122:

"Davido too mumu walai."

@___gbengalee:

"What is that wizkid tweet again?"

@officialcruizz:

"Peace of mind wan wound FC."

@loner_4p:

"See some people fav FC ❤️ peace of mind won wound us."

@he_is_samiyo:

"Work smart make you no dey hustle like fool."

@jerrydan709:

"This guy dey run people street before he see food chop.. see person were una say he get 3 PJ."

@validman_:

"We rise by ripping others."

@festus800:

"Davido don use him fans make money finish withdraw e money then make people lost their money. Davido dey betray una on a stead sha."

@escobarleesky:

"Them suppose band Davido from internet. Beware scammers alert"

@obat_daisi131:

"We warned them, they refused to listen. Agba yahoo!"

Davido spent N927 million in a day

Davido, during a recent interview with Zane Lowe, shared how he made roughly $1.1m from his Capital One Arena concert in Washington, DC.

However, what caught most people's attention from the interview was Davido revealing how he re-invested more than half of his profits back into production.

The Unavailable singer is known for speaking about his finances, among others.

