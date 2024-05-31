Nigerian singer KCee made waves online following the two expensive gifts he bought himself recently

A video shared by the entertainment executive Sosoberekon showed the highlife singer bought the cars from a foreign mart

Another clip showed the two luxury cars being driven in his Nigerian compound, stirring reactions from his colleagues and fans

It's raining exquisite cars in the Nigerian music industry. Just a few hours after rapper Phyno welcomed his latest 2024 Maybach to Nigeria, singer Kcee buzzed the internet with his newest rides.

In a video shared by entertainment executive Sosoberekon, the Ojapiano hitmaker is spotted in a foreign car mart scouting through an array of parked vehicles to make his choice.

Veteran actor Chidi Mokeme congratulates KCee on his latest 2024 rides. Credit: @iam_kcee, @chidimokeme

Source: Instagram

Another clip showed the moment two cars, a Lincoln Navigator 2024 SUV Model and an Escalade Lincoln, were driven into Kcee's Nigerian compound.

The prices of the two vehicles go between $85,260 to $115,990

Soso gushed over the beautiful moment and pointed out how happy he was that his friends were winning.

"My men are winning; this man right here @iam_kcee is a workaholic no cap. You deserve all you're getting right now my brother my friend.More wins and more blessings to all of us. Congratulations to you for acquiring these two beautiful babes in one day, E no easy to be man o na who dey lead be strong man."

Taking to the comments, veteran actor Chidi Mokeme used a lyric from the musician's recent single "Big Fish" to convey his goodwill message.

"Everyday we dey lavish," he wrote.

Watch the videos below:

Reactions trail KCee's recent ride

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

richmondmadeit:

''Money na water."

official_akuamia:

"Everyday we Dey lavish."

swt_juie:

"Congratulations to @iam_kcee e go reach all of us."

jr_scott_kpesu:

"Harrysong go say na him money them take buy this car ohh."

odion.kenneth:

"Congratulations K cee. We are winning me i just bought two G wagon and one Royce Roll and benz nor easy we work day and night just to get the money . Any body when want envy us them go kpai for our matter lseeeee."

delasotv1:

"Money na water oh ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Did KCee feature Harrysong on Ojapiano?

KCee stirred emotions with a video of him speaking about the breakdown of his relationship with his former signee, Harrysong.

While addressing the crash of their relationship, KCee revealed that he reached out to Harrysong and almost featured him on Ojapiano.

He noted that the constant hate comments, animosity, and other things Harrysong did made him change his mind.

Source: Legit.ng