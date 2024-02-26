Renowned Nigerian singer KCee recently shared a clip where he spoke about his relationship with his former record label signee, Harrysong

In the trending video, KCee revealed that he nearly featured Harrysong on his monster hit record Ojapiano, but for some reason, it didn't work out

The veteran hip-hop artist shared while addressing their fallout that he loves Harrysong and still sees him as his brother

Nigerian singer Kingsley Okonkwo, aka KCee, recently stirred emotions online with a video of him speaking about the breakdown of his relationship with his former signee, Harrysong.

KCee finally reacts years after Harrysong calls him out and accuses him of reaping him off.

Nigerian singer KCee recently revealed how he lamost featured his former signee, Harrysong on his hit track Ojapiano. Photo credit: @iam_kcee/@iamharrysong

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Harrysong claimed he wrote some of KCee's biggest hits.

Harrysong left KCee's record label in 2016 to start his career, but after leaving, the singer's career nosedived.

A trending clip shared online by KCee spoke about Harrysong, noting that he decided to come out and share his side of the story because the bad narrative put out by his former signee had been in the public domain for far too long.

"I almost featured him on Ojapiano" - KCee

While addressing the crash of their relationship, KCee revealed that recently, he reached out to Harrysong and almost featured him on his hit song, Ojapiano.

He noted that the constant hate comments, animosity and other things shown to him by Harrysong made him change his mind.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail KCee's video

Here are some of the comments that trailed KCee's video as he addressed his fallout with Harrysong:

@hotboijinie:

"He would've made the song better."

@ayomide_jr_27:

"Good man with good heart."

@iam_brite_milli:

"Leave Igbo you say no, come internet Dey talk anyhow now."

@deejayunstoppablee:

"But you did not so why coming online talking about it just leave it no point explaining."

@bekind10101:

"Cream don too much."

@officialtheodore_:

"So Wetin come happen along the line way no make u features ur brother make it clear to us."

@flairmary23:

"Why you no ft ham."

