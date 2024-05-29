Nigerian actor Yul Edochie was dragged on social media after he joined his colleagues to celebrate Regina Daniels and her husband Ned Nwoko

Legit.ng reported that the young actress and her billionaire marked their fifth wedding anniversary on May 28

The controversial filmmaker made a special post for the wealthy couple, which triggered a good number of online users

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie caught the fury of internet users following his goodwill to Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko.

The young actress and her billionaire husband celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary with a captivating video to honour their day.

Yul Edochie dragged for congratulating his colleague Regina Daniels on her wedding anniversary. Credit: @regina.daniels, @yuledochie

She thanked God and asked for many more years to celebrate their marital bliss.

Yul joined a number of celebrities who appreciated the couple with a special post he made on his page.

He shared a picture of the wealthy lovebirds and wished them many more happy years of continued joy, peace, and progress.

"Big Congratulations on your 5th wedding anniversary. Senator princenednwoko @regina.daniels Wish you many more happy years together. May joy, peace and progress never seize in your home."

See his post below:

Yul Edochie spurs reactions

Netizens rushed to his comment area, to taunt him. They argued that the actor aspired to have the type of Ned Nwoko's polygamy but lacked the financial resources to do so.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

uu_bong:

"All is can see is Regina's diamond jewelries. This is what JuDY wanted but never got. I'm so happy May left this man because what kind of clout is this?"

mickndovie:

"omo ..this life was yul dream but sapa and queen May said God forbid."

smartofficial__:

"This was the kind of polygamous family Yul ordered but he no get money."

queenofnaija2030:

"Tinubu for appoint you minister for happy birthday and happy wedding anniversary."

danladi1572:

"Na small girl them they carry e reach your turn you went and carry old mama."

owo_testimony:

"Amen money makes a Man look younger every day@Nednwoko every year young, enjoy ur fresh wine forever sir."

_prisca___x:

"What you wanted… but shishi no dey."

emekatoyourribs:

"What Yul ordered for VS what he got(Judy+Sapa Bien Meci)."

nwaka_angel:

"We are waiting for your own Anniversary oMr Poster."

Nigerians cancel Yul Edochie’s new movie

The actor urged netizens to watch his recent movie, and it appeared he might be facing the repercussions of his previous statement about his late colleague Junior Pope.

Despite the outrage, Yul Edochie remained undeterred and shared the trailer from his latest film, "Black Bishop," on social media, mindlessly inviting people to watch it.

Many were enraged by his ill feelings toward the late actor and declared that they were not interested in his movie.

