Nollywood veteran Chidi Mokeme addressed speculations about going into a sex toy business

During an interview, the actor verified the rumours about his side hustle and noted how life-changing it was

He revealed that the company is discrete in its operations because customers prefer confidentiality when purchasing such items

Veteran actor Chidi Mokeme has spoken up about venturing into the sex toy business.

The actor, who struggled with partial facial paralysis, made this known recently in a media chat with Chude Jideonwo.

Chidi Mokeme speaks on sex toy business. Credit: @chidimokeme

Source: Instagram

Chude confronted Mokeme with side talks about him running the pleasure business for a while, which he confirmed, saying that he started the business a few years ago and it's doing well.

The movie star described the business as one of the best in the industry, emphasising its prosperity.

"I did start a sex toy business, and that business is one of the best out there. It's booming, and that's how I know. We run it the way we do because people want to keep it hidden. More than ten times, I've had products sell out in a single day, and the company runs out of stock just as quickly.".

See the video below

Netizens to Chidi Mokeme's confession on sex toys

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

jeremy_starboy01:

"Chidi is actually an interesting person."

olad7138:

"Prn movies has the highest viewers, but nobody admits watching it.. so who are those watching it?"

restedgepropertiescompany:

"Nobody's talking about the stuff he sells out. Please what's the product?"

el_senor_es_bueno_:

"As at the time of my comment on this video..... Just Imagine billions of se@sual activities going on all over the world.... Chai."

daglyeves87:

"S....E.......X sells!!! My design lecturers always reminded me."

elizunique_fashion_design:

"SEX..The food everyone eats but never in the menu."

johnjane4051:

"Very happy for you sir @chidimokeme Thank God for your healing and fall back. Kudos."

urchhkhalifagram:

"Fact on Fact Kpekus no know tribe language nationality race religion or watsover find me that man."

Source: Legit.ng