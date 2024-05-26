An upcoming musician, O1uwatimileyin, claimed that music star Wizkid declined to feature on his song

The young artist in the block revealed the amount he was ready to pay the Made in Lagos hitmaker and his team

O1uwatimileyin, however, stunned many with the words he said the Afrobeats star used towards his new song as he encouraged netizens to give their verdict

Nigerian up-and-coming singer O1uwatimileyin has alleged that superstar singer Wizkid declined a collaboration offer for his newest song.

The artist was spotted in a viral video clip expressing frustration with Wizkid after his team refused to accept the $30,000 offer he gave for the project

Upcoming called out Wizkid and his management. Credit: @wizkidaayomedia, @o1uwatimileyin

Source: Instagram

He stated that the Afrobeats star criticised his newly released and called it "bad".

O1uwatimileyin, who was stunned by the rejection, defended his song in the video, disputing Wizkid's assessment of it and asking netizens to give their candid view about his music.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail song allegedly rejected by Wizkid

Many spoke of their admiration for the song, while others have accused the young artist of chasing clout and questioned about his pocket level.

See the reactions below:

tinnostiles:

"Nice PR but PR like this don’t go far."

iamking_vino:

"How will you scatter a girls system and she still be mother of your children are you OK."

amadimiriannkesi:

"Your music isn't that bad honestly. Maybe it's your polo that offense wizkid and e no like the way you climb that car, I’m just saying."

maverick__rex:

"Money wey u go give portable or akpi. If Dem no blow u for the song ,U go blow by dragging."

_frahn_ces:

"Maybe it’s his forehead that offended him cause song is not that bad."

graciousamanda_L:

"If na you, your conscience go let you accept this song??? Make Una dey try put Una self for person shoe … Davido go accept am so go meet am."

ck_hairs_:

"But why the song video come be like throw back of 2010?"

johnmorgan5690:

"U no happy say e even reply yur management."

Siri announces best artist in Nigeria

Meanwhile, a gathering of curious Nigerians consulted Apple digital assistant Siri on who the finest musician was in the country.

A video showed the young men shirtless on a hot afternoon as they circled one of them who had an iPhone.

Siri's response revealed that the Star Boy music executive Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, was the greatest artist in the country.

Source: Legit.ng