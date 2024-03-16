Afrobeats singer Wizkid has gotten the attention of his fans after he said that no one should call him an Afrobeats singer again

He sharesd the kind of music he does now as he rained insults on his followers on social media, describing them as foolish

His followers were wondering what must have gotten over him and some people admitted he was very rude

Popular Nigerian singer Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, has been ranting on his Instagram stories for hours. He had said that he is no longer an Afrobeats singer, and he revealed the kind of music he does now.

Wizkids says he now sings Bollywood music, drags his Instagram followers. Image credit: @wizkidayo/Instagram

According to the Joro singer, he is currently into Bollywood music and he went ahead to use insulting words on his fans and their fathers.

In a series of posts on his Instagram stories, the artiste said in pidgin:

"Una papa don wake o. Abeg I make Bollywood music, you dumb fools! Sue me. Mumu people wey no know themselves. Nobody send una papa. If dem start giveaway tomorrow, all of una go still drop aza. Ode, na those fake pastors fit una."

Check out Wizkid's posts below:

Reactions to Wizkid's rant

Several social media users have reacted to the singer's continuous vituperations. Check out some of the comments below:

@inimitimi:

"Wizkid rest. If you like sing Chinese music. That’s your business. Now I know why he doesn’t talk. Na so so rubbish we for dey see."

@evelyn____xx:

"Imagine the b4cklash if Davido is the one saying all this since last night."

@tufab':

"Anything Big Wiz say is correct. If he says una papa then una papa. If u dy vex then you no get sense. Cause how Una Papa take be insult?"

@i_am_sa_m:

"If you like make blue film music. That one concern you and your fans."

@toba_onair:

"Thank God he doesn’t talk often, else he would have spilled so so many gibberish."

@kcnalaa:

"After them go say na only OBO de always talk too much. See as Wizzy write full note book."

@nnenna_blinks_:

"He is in the fourth stage of grief and Loss. Losing someone so special to you comes with a lot of things that meet the eyes."

p@errysignature2:

"E don still sing rubbish again."

@ladyque_1:

"Whatever Wizkid says is right."

"This guy is rude."

@dominicvibez:

"Na rubbish he kuku dey drop lately. Make he continue."

Wizkid rages at Lagos paparazzi

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of Wizkid, at a recent party has gone viral online.

The Afrobeats star and his team were spotted in an animated setting when a young paparazzi approached to shoot footage of them.

Wiz, in his rare humorous attitude, urgently begged the man behind the camera to cease recording him and accused him of trying to expose him.

Source: Legit.ng