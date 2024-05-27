DJ Chicken was sighted prostrating for Zlatan Ibile at his store, months after claiming the singer wanted to use his glory

A few months ago, the DJ had called out Zlatan Ibile on social media in his usual manner of taking a swipe at celebrities

In the pictures and videos, the controversial DJ was later given a jersey and another shirt before he left the place

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Controversial DJ Ademola Abiodun, professionally known as DJ Chicken, has apologised to Omoniyi Raphael, better known as Zlatan Ibile in a viral video and pictures.

Legit.ng had reported that Zlatan Ibile had a celebrity hang out ahead of the opening of his new store. A lot of his friends went to grace the occasion.

In the pictures sighted online, the DJ also visited the store, he was seen prostrating for the singer. He was holding his leg as he was lying down on the floor. He was heard saying “Please don't be annoyed”.

DJ chicken begs Zlatan Ibile in viral video. Photo credit @ztan_ibile/@djchi8ken_kukurunku

Source: Instagram

DJ Chicken wears new jersey

In another video, the controversial DJ was seen wearing a jersey sold at Zlatan Ibile's store. He was holding another pack which had a new shirt.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

He brought out the new shirt and was admiring it before keeping it back in the carrier bag. The DJ was later seen staggering to out of the store.

Some people had to help him out as he was behaving as if he was drunk.

This is not the first time that DJ chicken will be attacking celebrities. He was once seen attacking Wizkid and Davido on social media.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to the video of what DJ Chicken did at Zlatan Ibile's store. Here are some of the comments below:

@officialpajamestv_:

"He is not begging, he is apologizing to Zlatan, e don talk anyhow to zlatan before for him tiktok live. He no say time for help don come na why he quick beg.'

@ezebuirochiemerie:

"That’s the source of his income. He beg for a living."

@draco_movement_:

"He drive Benz go de beg for shirt."

@kingivr_:

"This guy need help una think say he Dey entertain una . He needs serious medical attention SMH!."

@am_walington:

"Who give am the address self."

@fawaz___icon:

"No be him fault nah Oja."

@shally________:

"You no Dey ever calm down."

@stevho__osha:

"Even Zlantan isn’t excited about chicken visit.'{

@ollieman_de_expert:

"Did anybody notice say zanku no really wan go far with chicken if not say nah camera baba for reason chicken say wetin be d meaning of that peck.'

@cleopatrasblog:

"Na hin supposed be Kizz daniel."

Portable hires thugs to beat DJ chicken

Legit.ng had reported that a video of controversial singer, Portable, sparked hilarious reactions on social media.

The singer busted one of his ex-close associates, DJ Chicken, and slammed him for interfering and acting like his manager. He recounted how DJ Chicken demanded money from some show promoters before releasing his contact, and he still took him to the said show in Ekiti.

Portable further stated that when the show promoters saw him at the event, they got angry and almost killed him, he was the one who came to his rescue.

Source: Legit.ng