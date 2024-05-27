Nigerian content creator Shank recently trended online after a clip of him running into trouble with some UK gangster went viral

The skit maker, who is currently in the UK creating content for his YouTuber channel, escaped a gang attack after he was waylaid by a thug

While recording his new episode for his YouTube content, Shank got into a confrontation as a UK thug tackled him for filming at a location he shouldn't be doing such

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Popular Nigerian content creator and skit maker Adesokan Adedeji Emmanuel, aka Shank, recently trended online after a video of him nearly being physically assaulted went viral.

The YouTuber, currently in the UK, was caught on camera getting into an altercation with a British thug.

A White thug recently attacked Nigerian YouTuber Shank Comic during his visit to the UK. Photo credit: @shankcomics

Source: Instagram

During his stay in the UK, Shank had gone on the popular dating show Grilling. However, the recent clip of him being assaulted by a British has sparked panic amongst his fans.

UK has the highest knife violence globally

The Mummy's Boy looked physically petrified when the thug attacked him and started questioning him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His fear was justified as it is on record that the UK had the highest level of knife violence in Europe in 2022 and 2023; the BBC confirmed this.

The Nigerian YouTuber's offence according to the thug was that he was recording on the streets of London without permission.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Shank Comics brought American Live streamer Kai Cenat to Nigeria, and Davido stole the comic from him after he provided him shelter and security.

Watch the petrifying clip below:

Reactions as Shank escapes gang attack

Here are some of reactions that trailed the viral clip:

@betty_nwabunike:

"He is the luckiest man on earth I know what I’m saying."

@EchoGbolahan:

"Make dem no go gun Shank down o."

@JuustMeka:

"They want to shank Shank."

@BlessedOdoba:

"Omo them for run am wetin no good. That was close."

@HerRoyally:

"Y’all thought you love violence until you experience it real."

@Above_de_Sun:

"But Honestly!! That guy can't take shank 1 v 1, I no know why him go dey respect am."

@RexChibuzo_:

"You don’t need permission to film in public spaces tho. The guy just want chance am."

@DrTambari:

"Behave yourself. That's his take-home word."

@thatpoetclem:

"Behave yourself bro. E get luck say them no chook am first."

@Trhymesz:

"If Bro is in Brazil or Mexico.. he better be careful, guys in those streets don’t f*ck around."

@JuustMeka:

"Bro no sabi say e Dey the favelas them go shank your papa."

@RIDDOX4real:

"If they shoot am there nothing go xup. E die danu danu niyen."

@olacuteTunes:

"The atmosphere went from calm to tensed very fast. Crazy thing about this place is no one is coming to your rescue or interfering. E no be Naija wey person go dey ask you wetin sup. Everyone is minding their business."

Shank speaks on Kai Cenat coming to Nigeria

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Shank opened up about inviting American Live streamer Kai Cenat to Nigeria for the first time.

When Kai Cenat recently visited Nigeria, Shank and his team went to the airport to receive him, and they spent days together touring around Lagos state.e.

Source: Legit.ng