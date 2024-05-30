A Nigerian Twitter user has given a detailed account of what led SaidaBoj into doing runs and charging N20M

Using video evidence, the X user shared an old clip of a heartbroken SaidaBoj crying over her then-boyfriend

According to the details on the video screen, the boy had dated her for five years but ended up with someone else

Twitter users are working overtime to find more information about controversial social media influencer, Sarah Idaji Ojone, better known as SaidaBoj.

It will be recalled that SaidaBoj's old skit-making videos surfaced online after Twitter users vowed to expose her.

Man releases old video of SaidaBoj in tears over a man. Credit: @saidaboj

Source: Instagram

Another viral video posted by an X user and influencer, identified as "Benny," shows Saida heartbroken and in hot tears.

"Why she took a wrong turn" - Man

In the video, using a song and screen caption, a heartbroken SaidaBoj could be seen bitterly wailing after a guy named Emeka broke her to bits.

According to the details, Emeka and Saida dated for about 5 years, but he later dumped her for someone else.

Said was unaware until a friend posted wedding pictures of Emeka and his mystery lover.

Watch SaidaBoj's video here:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that media personality Nedu had advised SaidaBoj to quit her wayward ways or she would end up lonely and single.

Reactions to video of SaidaBoj in hot tears

See some reactions below by netizens:

@omotayo_yousman:

"Abeg na who sings that song, please?"

@ErikKinging:

"Na the song me dey interested in no be Gbaida Boj."

@kruszmedia:

"Emeka see watin u cause now."

@General24631148:

"lol she still get time use filter and effect."

@Mayor_of_Enugu5:

"Who go wan marry this kind person."

@IfeoluwaOmowole:

"The guy don see say her life no go straight na y he run. Didn’t you hear when she said if she sees anyone giving her money more than her boyfriend she would leave her boyfriend."

@cuteblesse:

"The song title is actually downtown by jojobaby."

@AyomideEmm96068:

"Abeg wetin b the title of this song, anyone?"

@MaseratiLexi:

"Emeka you do this one."

@da_flimzy:

"Benny na cap jare cos if your heart is really broken you no go set ring light and camera dey do cut."

SaidaBoj's IG, Facebook Banned Amid Controversial Claim

Controversial social media influencer Saida BOJ has lost her Facebook and Instagram accounts after her controversial talk about men and money.

The influencer granted an interview in which she said that any man who intends to sleep with her must have a certain amount of money.

After the viral interview, all her social media accounts were taken down, prompting her to respond to her critics.

Source: Legit.ng