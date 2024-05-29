Amid the recent social media buzz that has surrounded controversial influencer SaidaBoj, more clips of her defending her unconventional opinions about relationships emerge online

In the latest clip making the rounds, SaidaBoj was seen defending her relationship stance when Nedu Wazobia tried to convince her

The radio show host said to SaidaBoj that if she doesn't change her mentality about relationships, she will grow old and die single

Days after trending across multiple social media platforms for some of her hot takes about relationships, more clips of brand influencer Sarah Idaji Onoje defending her unconventional stances emerge online.

However, this time, Nedu Wazobia, the media personality and owner of the podcast The Honest Bunch, challenges her.

A video of Nedu Wazobia advising SaidaBoj over some of her hot takes about relationships goes viral. Photo credit: @nedu_official/@saidaboj

Legit.ng recalls reporting when SaidaBoj revealed that all it would take for any man to sleep with her within five days of getting to know each other was just N20m.

We also recall the reactions that some of SaidaBoj's comments sparked online, especially that of rapper Erigga.

A new clip of SaidaBoj defending her controversial opinions about relationships during a conversation with Nedu has sparked more reactions online.

However, the advice given to the social media commentator by Nedu Wazobia has got people talking.

"You will die old & single" - Nedu says

During the heated conversation between the two social media personalities, Nedu noted that Saida's mentality of what a relationship is and should be is wretched.

Nedu also averred that if Saida continues to see things as she is currently speaking, she will grow old and die alone as a lonely old lady.

Watch the exchange between both celebs:

Reactions trail Nedu's comment about SaidaBoj

Here are some of the comments that trailed Nedu's comment about Saida below:

@ble_ssing_sunday:

"Any blog wey post this girl again we go report the account."

@eko.savage:

"In as much as you are not a member of my family.. You’re doing wonderfully well dear."

@mrhorlic:

"If your papa dey follow sleeep with this gal, en no go better for am."

@timi_ranking_:

"I think say I don block this girl .. gossipmill becareful make I nor block you because of this girl."

@officialbouya:

"Mugu, She say men are not scarce, Odeh, na the ones wey just wan nack you full ur dm o."

@mrs_anikulapokutibakare:

"Omo this lady go regret all this talk later in life."

@amyxious_bubz:

"Will she clap for her son if he brings home a woman like her?? Am asking for future purposes."

@elizxade:

"Why does she always sound like she’s fighting with someone."

@iamdjayconstant:

"The internet never forgets!!

@ojeshair:

"She sure knows how to use the SM space and yall giving her free popularity. This girl might be the opposite of everything she is saying."

@justvehrixx:

"Make I confess, na me promise am 50million."

SaidaBoj reveals why men should pay

Legit.ng recalls reporting a comment SaidaBoj shared about her beauty and why she feels men need to pay her for looking as beautiful as she looks.

She explained during her interview with Nedu that she spends a lot on skincare to maintain herself, and anyone who wants to get close should be willing to pay her.

