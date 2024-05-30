Erigga's name is back on SaidaBoj's lips after she lost all her social media accounts on Thursday, May 30

Recall that Erigga had taken to Twitter to lament over SaidaBoj's comment on The Honest Bunch Show

The rapper, however, expressed his love for his fans and thanked them following SaidaBoj's account loss

The internet has not rested since controversial social media Influencer Sarah Idaji Ojone, aka SaidaBoj, expressed her desire to get paid by any man who comes her way.

She also said that all it takes for a man to sleep with her is a payment of N20 million. Her statements have caused a lot of chaos on social media, eventually leading to the loss of her social media accounts.

After Sarah, widely known as SaidaBoj, lost her accounts, Erigga, who had earlier dragged her on Twitter, took to his page to express his appreciation to his fans.

Saida responds to Erigga, calls him broke

At this point, it is safe to say that SaidaBoj and Erigga will never let each other off the hook. In response to Erigga's tweet, where he said he loved his fans, she quizzed him.

She called him broke and labelled him a "by force celebrity." The brutal dragging does not seem like it's ending soon.

See Saida's post below:

Reactions trail SaidaBoj's response

Legit.ng put some reactions together below:

@mena_reke:

"I hardly see yall give platform to reasonable people."

@escober_don:

"At this point we have to start reporting blogs for posting about her … We have more important issues to talk or think about not some wanna be celebrity clout chaser."

@melanin__ruth:

"Everything I know about this girl was forced down my throat."

@emergency_siri_:

"Stop mentioning his wife that's uncalled for bitterleaf."

@dmg_peetah:

"Im i the only one that like this girl."

@trevorfrmdao:

"Honestly this girl mouth bad."

@obianuju_priscillia_:

"If una nor get wetin to post again, make una post legit business owners, a lot needs visibility for their businesses, you have the audience already. Abi?"

@website_and_app_developer:

"She can do all she like as an adult. That's her life. She should not come online to co..rrupt the younger generation. That's our own concern."

@ayam_palesh:

"Shey eriga self wan talk say na only him fan plenty reach to report person acct."

SaidaBoj parties after losing social media accounts

SaidaBoj broke her silence after her accounts were taken down on different social media platforms.

The influencer, who appeared unbothered, was seen enjoying the time of her life as she partied with friends.

Legit.ng also reported that she further insisted on her comment about ladies deserving more from men, stirring another round of reactions.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng