SaidaBoj has broken her silence after her accounts were taken down on different social media platforms

The influencer, who appears to be unbothered, was seen enjoying the time of her life as she partied with friends

She further insisted on her comment about ladies deserving more from men, stirring another round of reactions

Controversial influencer Sarah Idaji Ojone, better known as SaidaBoj, was spotted in a viral video with friends. In it, she revealed she was going out to party after losing her accounts on some social media platforms.

Recall that SaidaBoj was suspended from the popular video-sharing app TikTok over her inflammatory remarks.

Legit.ng also recently reported that Instagram has taken down her account on the social media platform.

SaidaBoj reacts after losing social media accounts

In a video, the influencer stood by her statement about ladies deserving better from their male partners.

“I said what I said, and I will say it even if you wake me up from sleep at 2am, Ladies deserve more," she wrote in a caption.

Watch the video of SaidaBoj partying below:

Netizens react to SaidaBoj's viral video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

dj_dabila1:

"Baddie wey dey drink beer na senior man."

thestudentconnectv:

"Abi make we report any blogg that post her from now???"

niffy_pius:

"I bet she's pained."

directorblisss:

"Dey there dey drink beer like wid0w."

fiftyshades_of_oyin:

"I love how she’s pretending to be fine."

iam_michealz:

"Dey drink beer to bear the pain."

ernestofficial9:

"When she leave their presence, na only she go Dey house Dey think am, them no Dey think for person."

emmie_the_creator:

"Omo no reason she’s trying to light up her mood …do u knw what it means to loose 3 accounts.. de play my fans u r pained."

What transpired between SaidaBoj and Dat Warri Girl

Legit.ng also reported that Dat Warri Girl criticised the viral internet sensation for her controversial views.

The comedian slammed SaidaBoj and pointed out that with her tactics in billing men, she wasn’t putting on any visible gold to display her wealth.

However, SaidaBoj responded in a video, hurling shades at the content creator and warning her never to interfere in her case.

