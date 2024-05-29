Saida BOJ has lost her Facebook and Instagram handles after her controversial talk about men having N20 million before they can sleep with her

The influencer had granted an interview where she said that any man who will sleep with her must have a certain amount of money

After the interview went viral, all her social media handles were taken down, but she has responded to her critics

Controversial social media influencer, Sarah Idaji Ojone, better known as Saida BOJ, has reportedly lost all her social media accounts over her controversial talk.

Legit.ng had reported that the influencer was a guest on Nedu's podcast, where she said some controversial things about billing men if they want to sleep with her.

In a new development, all her social media accounts have been suspended. It started with her Tiktok account, later she lost her Facebook and Instagram accounts as well.

Saida BOJ replies haters

Reacting to the ban of her accounts, she made a new video from a new account and promised to continue opening new accounts.

According to her, she will be in the faces of her haters for a long time as they can't do anything to her.

She mentioned that her haters were pained by her claims, instead of them to be proud of her and pray they have a daughter like her.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the banning of Saida's account. Here are some of the comment below:

@noel_izuora:

"Very good .'

@ebisanarayi:

"When you say stupid things, stupid things happn to you."

@ola_dimeji321:

"Unah don collect the source of her income how she wan take see the 20m now."

@tufab:

"As these 2 accounts don go like this, how she wan see 20 million. God abeg. like this now 20k is a lot."

@youngnoblecommentary:

"Dis one sweet me chaaai… You dey play with Warri boys."

@koksiewoksie:

"Can you guys use this energy to reduce fuel prices?"

@just_joy665:

"Any female that loves this girl. Is same as her period!"

@_rutinaoflagoss:

"Na wa oo , energy wen una suppose u on our failed country na untop person wen Dey hustle una pour m ... Na her opinion she air ... she no impose m on anybody na wa ... it wasn’t dat deep like that."

@dpeeinyaface:

"Let her go n offer her services in the steeets."

@king_fraga:

"Make una kuku kee the girl na."

Saida BOJ drags Dat Warri Girl

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian skit maker Dat Warri Girl was one of those who criticised the viral internet sensation for her controversial views.

The comedian slammed SaidaBoj and pointed out that with her tactics in billing men, she wasn’t putting on any visible gold to display her wealth.

However, SaidaBoj retaliated with a 2 minutes, 27 seconds video, hurling shades at the content creator and warning her never to put her mouth in her business.

