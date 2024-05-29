Nigerian content creator SaidaBoj has been on the trend table for the last couple of days following an interview

The controversial influencer made headlines when she demanded to get paid for her beauty during talking stages and that men should learn to appreciate ladies

Social media users have now dug up old videos of the skit-maker turned influencer after she dragged everyone who criticised her over her statement

SaidaBoj, whose real name is Sarah Idaji Ojone, has been on the lips of Nigerians after she sparked a discourse with a controversial statement.

You would recall that SaidaBoj said N20 million was all she needed for any man to sleep with her. The influencer has said these and more, which has attracted many comments.

Netizens continue to blast SaidaBoj and release her old skit videos. Credit: @saidaboj

During the interview on The Honest Bunch, Nedu advised SaidaBoj to change her ways and mentality, noting that she might end up old, alone, and single.

SaidaBoj's old skit videos trend

Nigerians are not merciful when digging up old videos of controversial figures. They did the same thing to Saida after her trending interview.

SaidaBoj has been called several names, but netizens have now identified her as a failed skit-maker after old videos of her skit-making attempts made their way online.

Watch Saida's skit videos below:

Netizens react to Saida's throwback skits

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@footprints___ng:

"Ohh! She’s also a failed skit maker."

@pauldgoodguy:

"Shoutout to twitter soldiers oh i fear una die."

@kemicutie_:

"Okay, she don try normal contents tire he no work. No wonder she started to misbehàve dey misyarn."

@jo_blaq02:

"Wow so she be comedian. Meaning everything wey she Dey talk na joke."

@moretips_tech:

"Make una do sticker for her."

@silvaboymusic:

"This videos sweet me pass all my past relationships. Nigerians fit dig my baptismal card from where my mama keep am self."

@sarah_oyinadeart:

"This why she would say more crazy stuffs to stay in the news."

@shegzie_don:

"She don do obo saara Tèh. No wonder she Dey pained."

@adetayomi:

"You all are taking her too seriously; she just wanted to trend, and now she got it."

SaidaBoj destroys Erigga for dragging her

Nigeria's newly crowned controversial queen, SaidaBoj, brutally dragged rapper Erigga for meddling in her affairs.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that in viral footage, SaidaBoj responded to rapper Erigga after he slammed her for some of her hot takes about relationships, sex, and dating.

SaidaBoj's response to Erigga sparked many comments online, as social media users wondered why she berated the rapper.

