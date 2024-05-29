Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her husband Ned Nwoko stirred up another romantic moment online

Recall that billionaire couple celebrated their 5 years in marriage with a lovely video to tease fans of their bond

Following that, the senator took a moment to share his emotions towards his wife in a WhatsApp chat that was shared by the young mum

Nigerian politician and lawyer Ned Nwoko opened up about his feelings toward his young wife, Regina Daniels, amid their fifth wedding anniversary.

Legit.ng previously reported that the actress and her billionaire husband celebrated their 5 years of togetherness in a grand style.

Ned Nwoko and Regina mark their 5th wedding anniversary. Credit: @princenednwoko

Sharing pictures of an adorable moment, they both appreciated God for the beauty of their marriage and their marital journey so far.

Following the events of their union, the mum of two shared a WhatsApp conversation she had with her beau. The senator confessed to his wife that she makes him feel brand new.

”You make me look brand new,” Ned wrote.

Regina shared the screenshot on her Instagram story and expressed excitement over her hubby’s compliments.

See the screenshot below:

Regina Daniels shared message Ned Nwoko sent to her amid their wedding anniversary. Credit: @regina.daniels

In a previous report, the actress and her billionaire graced the timelines with a lively moment they shared.

The movie star and husband were spotted in an office environment as they met a group of young men and women who closed in on them as they were about to leave the premises.

The crowd was apparently ecstatic to see the wealthy couple, and Regina told her husband they had gathered because they knew he was around and wanted some cash from him.

Immediately, the senator went to the crowd to ask if they were there because of him or his wife. The crowd chorused that it was for both of them.

Ned then asked if they wouldn’t take money since they claimed they were there just to see them, leaving Regina in stitches. In her post, the young talent revealed that her husband later gave out some money.

Regina Daniels' co-wife gives tour of husband's mansion

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels' Moroccan co-wife, Laila, gave fans a glimpse of their husband Ned Nwoko's mansion.

On her official Instagram page, Laila shared a rare video showing the different impressive parts of what they called their family home.

The video captured Ned Nwoko’s love for nature, seeing as the house had a lot of greenery, a mini-zoo, a golf course, plush Moroccan-themed interiors, a swimming pool, a tennis court, and more.

