Actress Regina Daniels felt on top of the world as she prepared for her fifth wedding anniversary dinner with her husband Ned Nwoko

From her hair to her makeup and her makeup, she shone like a star as her stylists dressed her up for the special occasion

Her red dress for the dinner exposed her upper body parts as she ate and had a good time with her partner

It was a memorable evening on Tuesday, May 28, as actress Regina Daniels and her husband Ned Nwoko marked their fifth wedding anniversary.

Regina Daniels and her husband Ned Nwoko look lovely in their 5th wedding anniversary outfits. Image credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

In a series of videos posted on her Instagram stories, the mother of two prepared for a dinner date with her partner. She wore a white shirt with black stripes, makeup was applied to her face, and her lace frontal wig was stylishly done.

Her stylist was on top of his craft as he took his time to ensure that Regina looked dazzling in her glamorous hairstyle.

The makeup artist also delivered and made Regina proud of her looks.

Ned showed up at the room his sixth wife was preparing for their wedding anniversary dinner and offered the beauticians something to munch as they worked.

When Regina was done, she rocked a red dress which bared her chest and she had an amazing time hanging out with her husband.

Fans celebrate Regina's wedding anniversary

Several fans and colleagues of the Nollywood actress have sent in their wishes as she celebrated her wedding anniversary. See some of the comments below:

@amarachiigidimbah:

"Forever happiness to go. Lady G."

@sweezzy1:

"You and Ned come dey resemble abi na my eye? Your home will remain blessed."

@agi_laws:

"I envy you. I pray for my own."

@dreal_eucharia:

"On behalf of the Ahwnnn community, we’ve come to say a big Ahwnn."

@omalicha55:

"Happy anniversary."

@jasmine_rajinder:

"May God continue to protect your home, my beloved aunty."

@vivyan.gabriel:

"No words. God bless your union."

Ned Nwoko gushes about Regina

Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina and her husband Ned stirred up another romantic moment online.

Recall that billionaire couple celebrated their 5 years in marriage with a lovely video to tease fans of their bond.

Following that, the senator took a moment to share his emotions towards his wife in a WhatsApp chat that was shared by the young mum.

Source: Legit.ng