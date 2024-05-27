Nigerian lawyer and politician Prince Ned Nwoko and his Moroccan wife, Laila Charani, turned heads on social media recently

The billionaire couple attended an international conference in Abuja as the senator was opportune to deliver a speech

Fans and lovers of his second wife, Regina Daniels, made their observations on the type of events he chooses to attend with each of his wives

Nigerian lawyer and politician Prince Ned Nwoko and his Moroccan wife, Laila Charani, attended the pre-launch event for Royal Air Maroc's new Abuja-Casablanca route.

Speaking about the ceremony, Ned Nwoko expressed his delight at how the strategic link will improve connectivity between Nigeria and Morocco.

Fans reacted as Ned Nwoko attended an Int’l event with Moroccan wife Laila. Credit: @princenednwoko, @regina.daniels

Netizens quickly noticed that he appeared without his younger wife and Regina Daniels and pointed out how Laila Charani was a perfect fit for the event.

The couple was seen exchanging pleasantries with some well-known figures at the premises before Ned went to the podium to deliver a speech.

Sharing the video online, he expressed his excitement about the strategic collaboration. He wrote:

"We attended the pre-launch celebration of Royal Air Maroc's new Abuja-Casablanca route. I'm especially excited about this strategic air link, as it enhances connectivity between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Morocco. This route offers a significant opportunity to bolster economic, cultural, and interpersonal ties between our nations. The event highlighted the route's features and action plan, with discussions on future prospects and collaborations."

Reactions trail Ned and Laila's outing

blossomgoodlife:

"This is beautiful, that's how it ought to be, Treat both wife with love and care, everything should be done in equality."

andinyvette:

"Laila is international wife while Regina is National wife, Paa Ned you are Real Man."

okwuosaifeoma:

"Each wife has her Jurisdiction, Regina for Nigerian and Laila for Arabic and Nort west Africa Jurisdiction. I love how he loves both wives and each has a part to play. No conflict of duties."

makispie:

"You people cannot comment something good rather bringing unnecessary comparison between these two ladies. Am happy they are wiser now. Most people keep showing how bitter they are even to people that don’t know they exist. Una tire me oooo."

miss_tanchit:

"There is something about him and Regina at events.. I can't place it but Regina takes charge as first lady. This Laila be like she dey just escort am... Regina takes over in a wifely way . I can't explain it but you go know."

carolchintu:

"The life @yuledochie dreamed of but he never got it, polygamy is not for immature people like Yul but it’s for matured people like pa ned."

