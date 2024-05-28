An aged woman buzzed the internet with claims that she is the grandmother of the Facebook blogger arrested by billionaire E-Money

Legit.ng previously reported that E-Money called the police on the young man after he made claims against him and Junior Pope's widow's

In a recent development, the arrested victim's grandma called for the mercy of the businessman and revealed details about their family

The grandmother of the Facebook blogger who accused businessman E-money of having an affair with late actor Jnr. Pope's wife, and being responsible for the actor's demise, has approached the socialite to make an appeal.

Recall that a few days ago, the police detained the young individual identified as Stanley Okoruwa on defamation charges against E-money.

Later developments in the case made public the police's intention to bring charges against him.

A viral video spotted by Legit.ng saw an aged woman who claimed to be Stanley Okoruwa's grandmother on her knees, begging the billionaire in her dialect to have pity on her grandson.

A social media user translated the old woman's words and reported that the victim was an orphan.

In a previous report, Stanley Okoruwa, confessed to his crime after he was apprehended by the police.

Speaking to journalists a few days after his arrest, he confessed to his crime. According to him, all he said were not true. He knew what he was doing was wrong, but still ahead to do it.

He added that he wanted to gain fame and popularity with his social media.

In the viral recording, Okoruwa said he has never met E-Money before but jumped on the trend when a lady accused him of having a hand in Jnr Pope's death.

According to him, all the things he said were taken from the lady blogger's page. He begged for forgiveness and noted that he didn't want to tarnish the businessman's name or reputation.

E-Money shares plan for Jnr Pope's kids

Legit.ng earlier reported E-Money's reaction to Jnr Pope's death.

He penned an emotional tribute to the departed and made some promises.

According to him, the late actor's three sons have now become his responsibility and that of his family.

