Davido’s alleged pregnant French side chick, Ivanna Bay, made a sensation online with details of her whereabouts

The young model living in Paris buzzed the internet last year with a series of allegations against the former DMW boss

In an update, Ivanna disclosed that she was in Lagos and stylishly called for the presence of an unidentified person igniting reactions from fans and supporters of the musician

Ivanna Bay, the alleged pregnant French side chick of singer Davido, has caused a frenzy online after she disclosed that she is in Lagos State, Nigeria.

Ivanna Bay, who made headlines a few months ago after accusing Davido of impregnating her, took to Instagram to show some lovely images of herself in an exotic hotel.

Davido’s French side chick buzzed internet a she arrived Lagos. Credit: @davido @ivannabayy

Source: Instagram

In the caption of her IG story, she wrote:

“Come say hi.”

As if that was not enough, she uploaded pictures on her timeline and shamelessly revealed her location to netizens.

Ivanna spoke about being the most attractive woman in any city she enters.

“Carrying the weight of being the most attractive woman in every country I am.”

In a previous report, the French lady updated Nigerians on the progress of her said pregnancy for the singer.

A heartbroken Ivanna had earlier took to Instagram to render an outcry about bleeding and stated that she would go to the emergency unit for medical attention.

The Francophone model noted that her body is failing and she isn’t sure if she will be able to carry the pregnancy.

See her new post below:

Netizens react to Davido’s French side chick’s update

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

leo_blue_e:

"Na lie."

gettoknow_mimshack:

"Hmm."

tuklin_blake:

"Not in my country biko."

timilehinoffical2024_:

"In Lagos and you no meet Davido in clubbbb?"

ogsmart5577:

"Delete this picture."

didson_slavi:

"Troubles in lagos. Yako Davido."

loveline.bah:

"Looking for trouble."

tharealmontana22:

"In Lagos and I’m not there no wayyyy."

Source: Legit.ng