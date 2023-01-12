Popular Nollywood actress, Luchy Donalds, recently paid a condolence visit to actor, Osinachi Dike aka Apamanolly

Recall that the actor lost his son in late 2022 and during the condolence visit, Apamanolly presented Luchy with gifts

While a number of netizens were entertained by the video, others bashed her for receiving gifts during a condolence visit

Nigerian actress, Luchy Donalds, finally paid a condolence visit to actor Osinachi Dike aka Apamanolly, over the death of his son.

After the movie star’s toddler died in November 2022, Luchy finally made time to go and sympathise with him and his family.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Luchy shared a video from the condolence visit when Apama showered her with some gifts.

The grieving actor gave Luchy bottles of drinks as he expressed his appreciation that she made time out of her tight schedule to come and sympathize with him.

The video was full of laughter as the actress bantered with Apama whom she called her big brother in the industry.

“I went to pay condolences to my Big Brother @apamanolly and he hosted me sooo well like I am a Governor’s wife oooo, chai Big bro thank you so much, say hello to our smart child.. thanks for the business ideas ”

Netizens drag Luchy Donalds for receiving gifts from Apamanolly during condolence visit

Luchy Donalds’ video from her condolence visit to Apamanolly’s residence stirred mixed reactions from netizens. Some of them were amused at their friendly display while others bashed the actress for receiving gifts from a grieving person.

cromwellgracias:

"This video is not necessary, you Dey jubilation for drink wey dem give u forgetting say na condolence you go.... na everything una go show off self?.... ndi competition"

philip_sindy:

"See the way I dey shine teeth dey watch the video"

everything_mart333:

"I so much love you LD because you no get Wahala, you’re so simple and sweet. May God continue to bless you in all ramifications amen ."

oma_brainy:

"@cromwellgracias so inappropriate and irresponsible. Like whaaaaaaat? We have to make everything for the gram? This was disturbing to watch."

Luchy Donalds friend scams her of N1.5m for BBL

Nigerian actress, Luchy Donalds, cried out on social media after her friend scammed her of N1.5 million.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star recounted how the said friend cried to her about her mother needing a kidney transplant.

The scammer had claimed that her mother had gotten so sick and could no longer recognise her because of her kidney ailment and she needed N1.5m to complete the transplant fee.

However, to Luchy’s dismay, she later discovered that the said friend’s mother was not sick but she scammed her of the money to pay for cosmetic surgery on her backside and her arms.

Source: Legit.ng