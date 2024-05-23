Fast-rising Afrofusion artist Seyi Vibez was recently on a radio program where he made a stirring revelation about his music career and Wizkid's part in it

During an interview, Seyi Vibez revealed that at age 13, he tried to sign with Wizkid's record label, Starboi Ent

The singer shared how he went on Google to search for Wizkid's phone number but got scammed by someone who claimed to be the singer's recruitment aide

Young Nigerian singer Afolabi Balogun Oluwaloseyi, aka Seyi Vibez, recently shared a captivating story about himself and how he once tried to get signed to Wizkid's record label at 13.

The Afrofusion artist was recently on Wazobia FM's morning drive show. While on the program, Seyi talked about his music career and how he has been coping after losing his mum and sister within three months.

Singer Seyi Vibez shares how he got scammed at 13 when he wanted to join Wizkid's record label, Starboi Ent. Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@seyi_vibez

Source: Instagram

However, the part of the interview that caught the attention of most netizens was when he shared how he tried to get signed to Wizkid's Starboi Ent when he was 13.

"I bought form N10k" - Seyi shares

An excerpt from the viral interview has gone viral. During the interview, Seyi Vibez shared how he went on Google to search for Wizkid's phone number.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

He noted that during his search, he stumbled upon a number that he thought was the contact for Starboi Records.

Seyi said the person he spoke to claimed to be Wizkid's personal assistant, and he asked him to send N10k for the form, which would be used to recruit him.

The young singer's story has stirred massive reactions from netizens. Legit.ng recalls reporting when Burna Boy inducted Seyi Vibez into his Big 7 clique.

Watch an excerpt of the viral interview below:

Netizens taunting Seyi Vibez for getting scammed

See some of the comments gathered by Legit.ng that trailed Seyi Vibez's video:

@bhammzy17:

"For the street I no fit do dodoyo was once a dodoyo."

@gmg_of_life:

"Flakky sef don jonze o."

@yahwahab_2028_fashiondesigner:

"Dem run broda street."

@babajidedosumu:

"O sanwo omo go."

@wumzygold:

"Seyi wey no smart don pay muminess money."

@nuscoboy:

"See person wey sing for this street ano fit do dodoyo, nah dodoyo."

@tonywilliams_gist:

"No now, @seyi_vibez why u sef go fuk up like that. So e get one time wey u sef no sabi vibez before ooo."

@olawandegram:

"@sweetboy_dls see ur fellow man eyan Olamide Badoo."

@officialsexydaddy:

"You don chop from naija street boys break fast but not look at you my brother don't look like it thank God for you."

@lighty_sentiment_:

"Such thing happened to me too but I knew is not Wizkid."

@walex_phat:

"Eko lon pe ibi, but honestly, that thing can pain.."

Seyi Vibez's UK accent during interview trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a recent interview by Seyi Vibez where he spoke about his music career and its growth.

During an interview with British-Nigerian podcaster Adesope Olajide, Seyi Vibez shared how he fell in love with music and his rise to fame.

The singer's unusual switch between the Yoruba accent and British stirred reactions as he revealed how he dropped his first song at 14.

Source: Legit.ng