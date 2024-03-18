Young Duu has said that Ayra Starr should be able to feature him in one of her songs after a clip of her surfaced online

In the recording, she was vibing to Seyi Vibez's part after he had sent his verse for their collaboration

Reacting to it, Young Duu said he should also get a feature unless the female singer was afraid he would claim her song

Nigerian singer Oluwadamishe Abioro, aka, Young Duu is hopeful he would get the chance to work with Ayra Starr one day.

The Grammy nominee had uploaded a video where she was working on her new single. She noted that it was almost ready after Seyi Vibez sent his verse, She was seen dancing and vibing to the song happily.

Young Duu reacts after Ayra Starr feature3d Seyi Vibez. Photo credit @official_young_duu/@seyi_vibez/@ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the video, Young Duu who fought with his former record label boss said the female singer should be able to feature his as well.

Young Duu asks if Ayra Starr was afraid

The young singer who toasted DJ Cuppy mentioned that maybe Ayra Starr was afraid to work with him.

He noted that maybe she would feel he would claim her son after they have jointly worked together.

See the post here:

Source: Legit.ng