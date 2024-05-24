Controversial Nigerian singer Portable continues to spread his wings and push boundaries as he bags yet another international collaboration

A recent voice note exchange between Zazu and veteran Haitian artist Wyclef discussing an upcoming collaboration was leaked online

During the conversation between Portable and Wyclef, the Haitian artist said some things about the Nigerian that struck a chord with many netizens

Amidst all of his recent troubles, controversial Street-pop sensation Badmus Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, seems unfazed by them as he continues to push the boundaries of his talents internationally.

A recent voice note exchange between the Nigerian singer and veteran American Reggae star Wyclef Jean has emerged online.

A series of voice note that was exchange between Nigerian singer Portable and veteran reggae artist Wyclef Jean which recently leaked has got people. Photo credit: @portablebaeby/@wyclefjean

Source: Instagram

During the exchange, Wyclef spoke highly of Zazu's talents and how much he respects him. He even took things a nudge higher, vowing to work with the Nigerian singer.

He noted that he would send Portable Zazu some things he has been working on lately to jump on.

"Osunmo Grammy la America" - Portable brags

Portable's response to Wyclef's comments has stirred reactions online as he bragged about his international reputation.

In the voice conversation, Portable called himself Tony Montana of London, Osunmo Grammy of America and Osuofia International.

Wyclef's response to Portable's brag struck a chord with many netizens as the American singer seemed not to have understood Zazu's ramblings.

This is not Portable's first international collaboration. One of Zazu's biggest songs to date is with UK rapper Skepta. Their song Tony Montana topped the Naija Apple music chart for weeks.

Listen to full voice exchange below:

Reactions as Portable links up with Wyclef

See some of the comments that trailed the voice exchange between the Nigerian singer and Wyclef Jean:

@apacino___:

"No akoi chorus."

@faeit_:

"Dis guy's Grace na one of a kind."

@extinctblackbreed:

"Chorus on a Chorosive something."

@lade_demie_:

"Pyramid calling portable. Bro be smart oo."

@rotr_agas:

"E go soon clear sey portable no be una mate."

@bamisoro_global:

"Thank say this boy no get record label boss. The boss for they make mouth now say na him they run ham."

@slim_boss48:

"Real life grace over disgrace."

@hayam_kvng_sholay:

"Him grace na."

@jayder1019:

"This guy don go baff soap long time before now now matter wetin he do right or wrong ppl will always love him make una dey play no be ordinary eyes o."

@candy_reese3838:

"Don’t play, Ika nation doings."

@omotayoray:

"See as portable Dey market himself he needs to be studied."

@ajakayeo:

"Even @wyclefjean wants to tap some fking currencies through Ika of Africa."

