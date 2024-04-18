Top Nigerian singer Ayra Starr and international musician, Rihanna, recently met for the first time and their interaction was captured on video

In the viral clip, the Barbadian star asked Ayra to call her after asking if she had a verse for her

The cute photos and video of their meeting warmed hearts online with netizens saying MAVIN boss Don Jazzy now has a chance

Popular Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe aka Ayra Starr recently met with Barbadian singer Robyn Rihanna Fenty in London.

The MAVIN Records signee was at the Fenty show in London when she linked up with the international star and a video of their interaction went viral online.

Fans react as Rihanna and Ayra Starr meet. Photos: @ayrastarr, @badgalriri

In the trending clip, Ayra could not hide her excitement as she chatted with Rihanna. She went on to disclose how Rihanna’s country Barbados is her favourite place to be in the world. In response to that, the Fenty boss went on to explain how she got to know about the 21-year-old Nigerian singer.

The mum of two asked Ayra if she had a song with Tems before proceeding to ask for a verse and asking the MAVIN signee to call her.

See photos and a video of Ayra Starr and Rihanna below:

Netizens react to Ayra Starr and Rihanna’s meeting

The snaps of Rihanna with Ayra Starr got many Nigerians excited. Many of them were also pleased to note that the Fenty boss had asked Ayra to call her. Read some of their reactions below:

Abimbolarose:

“At least, this will make baba don Jazzy meet with Rihanna, our long time crush .”

olamidrey:

“Don Jazzy don try for this people shaa.”

Wallard_11:

“Wow her boss dream wife .”

dondada.c:

“@donjazzy dream is becoming reality soon atleast she will help him get closer .”

Official_steveo10:

“Nigerians youths are really living their dream life. Kudos to all those making us proud home n abroad.”

once.upon.an.introvert:

“Finally, Don Baba J’s dreams will finally come to pass.”

El_jadon:

“Ayra make that call asap. This is the collab the people need!”

tammypeez:

“@donjazzy delay is not denial .”

Seanlawsonhq:

“Na who go do the beat.. Jazzy @donjazzy time has come sir!!!”

sojafilmx:

“ @ayrastarr bring her home to Egbon @donjazzy.”

Mrlilgaga:

“@donjazzy getting closer to his goal. A king.”

