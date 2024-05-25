Nigerian actor Yul Edochie and his second wife Judy Austin gave netizens a brief entertainment from their daily life

The filmmaker captured the moment he picked up the actress from the airport and revealed that she had been away for a while

The viral video saw the admirable moment between the lovebirds as it spurred envious reactions about their union

Nigerian celebrity couples got the internet buzzing once more with a hyped moment from their daily lives.

The actor, who recently accused his late colleague Junior Pope of misconduct, was seen waiting in a car pack at a Nigerian airport as he came to pick up his second wife, Judy Austin.

Yul Edochie and Judy tease fans with airport moments. Credit: @yuledochie

Immediately, Yul sighted her with a potter trolleying her luggage behind her; he began to shower sweet indigenous pet names on his woman.

From afar, Judy wore a long white lace gown and a dark sunshade. Her long body waves wig blew in the direction of the calm afternoon breeze as she walked towards her man's car.

The upcoming preacher, seeing that Judy was already close to the car, drove back a little so that he could spend more time gushing over her as he made the video.

Later, we would see the two lovebirds in the car as they drove home, still heaping praise on each other.

Yul, however, revealed that Judy had been away for three days.

Watch the video below:

See how netizens react to Judy and Austin's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

lordbizmak:

"Make we no lie, this one pain us."

donqachi:

"I love how Nigeria especially the Igbos how they shower praises to their wives."

agumba1ofohio:

"So you drove her to the airport just to shoot this video."

akosaobinna:

"The unhealthy competition is alarmingly childish."

maybelle_boma:

"Chai which airport . Queen May is really peppering you airport with her parachute dress."

munaablu:

"Staged cos how the f*ck did she know you were videoing and hailing her? Two of you are dramatic Infact una two fit each other."

ifeanyi_d_lion_859:

"Why she dress like like those undertaker wey dey carry casket."

Nigerians cancel Yul Edochie’s new movie

The actor urged netizens to watch his recent movie, and it appeared he might be facing the repercussions of his previous statement about his late colleague Junior Pope.

Despite the outrage, Yul Edochie remained undeterred and shared the trailer from his latest film, "Black Bishop," on social media, mindlessly inviting people to watch it.

Many were enraged by his ill feelings toward the late actor and declared that they were not interested in his movie.

Source: Legit.ng