The senior special assistant on media to the Delta state governor, Ossai Ovie Success, has expressed his displeasure with Rudeboy

Osai noted that the singer disrespected his new in-laws by leaving his cap on while the elderly were praying for him

He stated via his official social media pages that it was an insolent move towards the elder, his prayer, and also their culture

Paul Okoye of the PSquare group has been buzzing the internet since the photos and videos from his traditional marriage to his lover, Ivy, surfaced online.

Ossai, the senior special assistant on media to the Delta state governor, shared on social media that the singer disrespected his new in-laws by leaving his cap on while older people were praying for him at the event.

Rudeboy was disrespectful - Ossai Ovie Success

Ossai said Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, was disrespectful towards Ivy's family.

He noted that his cap should have been removed while he was being prayed for. Furthermore, he regarded it as disrespectful to the elders, their prayers, and the culture.

Osai Ovie Success wrote:

"This is a total disrespect for the elder praying. An elder is praying for Rudeboy of P Square during his traditional marriage days back and he is putting on cap. Out of respect for the elder and his prayer, he ought to have pull off his cap while receiving prayer. The man is not just an elder but an inlaw to him.

"Young guys of nowadays lack respect because of money in their possession. This is disrespect to the elder, his prayer and also to culture."

Nigerians react to Ossai's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@Churchill Ogure:

"Soon you will end up like the verydarkman."

@Daisy Peters:

"Money is a defense."

@Barcelona Queen:

"Mind your business. Stop analyzing people’s business as if you own them."

@Mc Comedian Onitshabelt:

"The inlaws too bill am na e make am they verse."

@Aniekwe Gregory Chidiebere:

"A poor man has no right to advise a rich man, so shut up."

@Emma Nuel:

"My brother hustle first."

@Ezue Princewill Agozie:

"There's nothing like removing of cap, especially red cap for a titled man for prayers in Igbo culture, if he is a title man he has no need removing his cap. Don't bring your church doctrine into cultural setting."

Paul Okoye’s wife, Ify, flaunts baby bump

Paul Okoye and his wife, Ify Ivy, were at the governor of Abia state, Alex Otti's place, for a courtesy visit.

In an online video, Ify was seen beside her husband. Her growing tummy became more visible, and fans rejoiced with the couple.

