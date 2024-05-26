Nigerian actress Sarah Martins and a male internet user engaged in a heated confrontation following the marriage of Paul Okoye and his lover Ivy Ifeoma

Recall that the Afrobeats superstar and his young beauty traditionally tied the knot in her hometown in Abia state

Sarah gushed over the newlyweds online when mischievous netizens slammed her for not supporting Yul Edochie's second marriage, which then escalated

Nigerian actress Sarah Martins had an intense moment with a male troll who attacked her for supporting Paul Okoye's second marriage.

Recall that the Psquare singer and his young beau Ivy Ifeoma traditionally got hitched over the weekend at her hometown of Igbere, Abia State.

Sarah Martins fights troll over Paul Okoye's second's marriage. Credit: @iamkingrudy, @officialsarahmartins, @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Several videos from the beautiful ceremony made their way online and showed when the newly married couple visited the governor of Abia star Alex Otti.

Rudeboy excitedly shared exclusive moments from the special day, and celebrities joined in the comments to celebrate their union.

Sarah Martins fires back at troll

The actress was one of the industry personnel who sent tier goodwill via the comment section,

She congratulated the couple on their new home. She simply wrote: "Congratulations".

A male troll criticised her for her comment, pointing out her hypocrisy in always trolling Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin.

"But you're trolling Yul and Judy. Werey isonu".

Sarah retaliated, slamming him for equating Paul Okoye to Yul. She mentioned how Yul openly mocked and disgraced his first wife, May.

Sarah pointed out that Paul legally divorced his first wife, Anita, and thus was free to move on.

"How dare you compare Rudeboy to Yul, that publicly ridiculed and disgraced his first wife. Rudeboy is legally divorced and can marry again with his full chest. So you can't compare".

See the heated conversation below:

Reactions trail Sarah Martins' outburst

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

noraainkins:

"She didn’t lie. Why do Nigerians like criticism? Why do we behave as if we’re pure. So divorcees can’t find love? Must we open our mouth wide and talk."

ms_naomii:

"Yul supporters are seriously looking for every single means to justify his actions."

bloomiebee:

"Very correct response. Illiteracy wan wound people for this street."

__laura.baby_:

"Abi is divorce forbidden in Nigeria ? Cause I don’t get the hate on this couple."

feminine_secretts:

"I love how May is even avoiding the sarah , if May mistakenly give this girl chance otilor."

feminine_secretts:

"Why I don’t feel comfortable about this Sarah change is that, you know for a fact that this thing Judy was doing is wrong when it was still fresh, you didn’t call her out as a human being to leave may husband rather both of you joined hands and pepper this woman now you are back? I really don’t feel comfortable for real."

Sarah Martins blasts Yul Edochie for calling Jnr Pope backstabber

The actress and businesswoman sparked reactions online with her comments about Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin.

Sarah Martins, who used to be friends with Judy Austin, slammed the actress' husband, Yul Edochie, for lambasting late actor Junior Pope.

Yul had called Junior Pope a backstabber in a post he shared on his page. Sarah Martins has reacted to Yul's comment, accusing him of trying to use Junior Pope's passing to make money.

Source: Legit.ng