Popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels’ Moroccan co-wife, Laila Charani has caused a buzz over her visit to Mecca

Laila shared a series of snaps on social media of herself in the holy city with her grandparents to the joy of fans

Netizens were moved by the photos of Laila rocking a hijab as she performed the pilgrimage with her aged grandparents

Nigerian billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko’s Moroccan wife and Regina Daniels’ co-wife, Laila Charani, has warmed hearts online over her interaction with her grandparents.

The socialite recently took to her social media page to share with fans that she had gone to Mecca and also met with her grandparents.

Lovely photos of Ned Nwoko's Moroccan wife Laila in Mecca with grandparents. Photos: @mnslailacharani

Source: Instagram

Laila shared heartwarming photos of herself with her aged family members as they posed in the holy city of Mecca while appearing to be on pilgrimage.

Interestingly, Regina Daniels’ co-wife dressed like a proper Muslim with her pink head cap and hijab on as well as modest clothes. Laila’s grandparents seemed very pleased to see her going by the big smiles on their faces.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the heartwarming photos below:

See another video of Laila in Mecca with her Moroccan family below:

Netizens gush over Laila in Mecca with grandparents

The snaps of Ned Nwoko’s Moroccan wife in Mecca with her grandparents warmed the hearts of many fans and they took to her comment section to express their admiration.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Chikadibia_light_:

“If Regina visit now, she will use quotes to Kee person.”

Sanamusah:

“Masha Allah , May Allah SWT accept Ur Ibadah Pls Make Dua For Us To Go Again To This Beautiful Place ❤️.”

Dobi9024:

“I love you so much Laila❤️ Beautiful person inside out.”

April_zillion:

“Wow Mecca is sooo beautiful ❤️.”

Nabaish:

“What a blessing to have your grandparents ❤️.”

mss_aisha_s:

“You look so beautiful you should dress like this more often ♥️.”

april_zillion:

“I’m no Muslim buh I will say dis words.. Masha Allah.”

lalagololo:

“This is beautiful ❤.”

pedromartins1360:

“We are sending you lots of love from Nigeria Our international Wify Ned’s connect Insha Allah.”

limitless_ajanigosimeon:

“Awwww!!! How beautiful ❤️.”

omasima_suz:

“You look beautiful and decent.”

Yssin19:

“Ma Sha Allah. Hijab looks good on you. May Allah make it easy Aameen.”

comfortnwakona:

“A beautiful & decent woman.We love you from Nigeria.”

Powerchrit:

“@mnslailacharani I love this woman, your maturity and how compose you are,.”

heboric50:

“Masha'Allah! This is just beautiful.”

yvonneroland60:

“U look like your grandma.”

BBNaija's Phyna compares Yul Edochie and Ned Nwoko

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija star Otabor 'Phyna' Josephina caused a stir with her podcast after speaking about polygamy.

The reality show star had her colleague, Tacha, as a guest on the show. She spoke about two of Nigeria's popular celebrity polygamists, Yul Edochie and Ned Nwoko.

Ned Nwoko, a billionaire politician, married young actress Regina Daniels and reportedly made her his fifth or sixth wife. Yul Edochie, on the other hand, married his actress colleague Judy Austin as his second wife. It goes without saying that the public perception of both marriages has been different, and Phyna addressed it on her podcast with Tacha.

Source: Legit.ng