Nollywood actress Yetunde Barnabas recently sparked emotions online after she bombarded her social media pages with pictures of her husband, Peter Olayinka

The Nigerian footballer who plies his trade in Serbia for Red Star Belgrade recently made history as he helped his side win a domestic double

On Sunday, May 26, Red Star Belgrade defeated TSC Bascka Topola to complete their league double while guaranteeing their place in the UEFA Champions League for next season

Over the weekend, former Flying Eagles striker Peter Olayinka joined various Nigerian football stars who ended the season with a trophy for their respective clubs.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Williams Troost-Ekong won the Greek League, like Ademola Lookman's hat-trick heroics in the UEFA Europa League. Victor Boniface was part of the all-conquering Bayern Leverkusen side who blew everybody away in the Bundesliga by winning the DFB Pokal and the Meister Chale.

Yetunde Barnabas celebrates her husband, Olayinka Peter, after he helped his club, Red Star Belgrade, win the Serbian Superliga and League Cup. Photo credit: @yetundebarnabas/olayinka_peter

The latest Nigerian player to join the winning group is Peter Olayinka, who helped his side, Red Star Belgrade, win the Serbian SuperLiga and League Cup.

Yetunde Barnabas celebrates her hubby

In celebration of her husband's win, Nollywood actress Yetunde Barnabas bombarded her social media page with pictures.

She congratulated her hubby while thanking God for helping him through such a long, arduous season.

Yetunde wrote:

"Way to Go GOD is the Greatest Congratulations My Champ."

See the actress' post celebrating her hubby below:

Netizens react as Yetunde Barnabas celebrates her hubby

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Peter Olayinka's post and that of his wife as they celebrated his success with Red Star Belgrade:

@toyin_abraham:

"Congratulations Oko Yetunde."

@nikky_natty:

"Congratulations daddy Gemma."

@stevo____17:

"Winning team."

@oba___fit:

"Orire na a dale a tun le kun."

@olayinka_peter:

"Thank you IYAWO MI."

@olami_lekan7365:

"Congratulations bro to the stardom next."

@smithszn_mobile_barber:

"Big Engine."

@ighalojude:

"Congratulations brother many more to come ijn."

@sunkanmi_omobolanle:

"Baller tia congratulations brother."

@keem_kimmich:

"It won’t be the last many more greatness ahead cheers Love you Olieeeee."

@andcheal:

"Season no jus come and go but left you with 3 trophies….. Wa gbayi kpe Egbon!"

