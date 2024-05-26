Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, has officially announced the success of his traditional wedding to his beau Ivy Ifeoma

Recall that the adorable duo trended online days back with videos from the marital rites performed in the lady's village

The Psquare singer, in his recent update, unveiled the hashtag of their union, causing celebrities and fans to join in their celebration

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye aka Rudeboy, Paul Psquare, has shared some breathtaking moments from his traditional wedding to his young heartthrob Ivy Ifeoma.

Legit.ng previously reported that Paul Okoye and his fiancée, Ivy Ifeoma, had exchanged traditional vows last week.

The influencer was spotted in a series of online videos with the singer and her family in Igbere, Abia State, her place of birth.

The second half of Psquare was also reportedly present for his traditional matrimonial ceremony with Ivy.

The musician shared several photographs from their traditional wedding and an official hashtag of their union, "IfyNonso".

Rudeboy and his new wife also met with the governor of their state, Alex Otti of Abia state, in the company of singer J Martins.

See the pictures below:

Celebrities and netizens gush over Paul Okoye's wedding

opara_winnie:

"As a girl I advise you today look for a rich man and marry don’t suffer with any broke man and."

rhymer_lee_:

"Dear ladies no be by BBL men settles were they finds peace of mind, make unaa Dey over do.that yanch Dey expire after some years some doctors won’t tell you this !"

Ify Ivy speaks about trolls

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Paul's girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma, opened up on how comments from trolls over her relationship with the music star affected her.

Ivy Ifeoma, a guest on a Cool FM radio show, was asked about getting verbal attacks from trolls on social media for dating Paul Okoye.

According to the young lady, she had been through a lot at the hands of social media haters.

