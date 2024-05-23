Super Eagles player and Atalanta's midfielder Ademola Lookman is the man of the moment as his recent exploits in the Uefa Europa League final echos around the world

Clips from Dublin of his mum, old coaches and family members celebrating with him after his UEL heroics have rented the air across the Nigerian social media space

One of the videos that has caught the attention of many netizens is the moment his mum raced onto the pitch to celebrate with Lookman, screaming into his ears, "You made it!"

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

The UEFA Europa League final was played in Dublin last night, May 22, 2024. The Italian side Atalanta proved that their place in the final was no fluke, breaking Bayer Leverkusen's 50-game unbeaten record.

One man single-handedly did the damage as the world watched Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman run riot against the Bundesliga champions. Lookman last night became the first player to score a hat-trick in the final of a European competition.

His first half brace and a third in the second that nearly ripped the net from the goal post. After the game clips of Ademola's mum racing onto the pitch to celebrate with him has stirred massive emotions online.

"You made it" - Lookman's mum screams

In the viral, Ademola Lookman's mum was seen screaming as she hugged her son while telling him you made it.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Ademola Lookman joined the Nigerian Super Eagles for the 2023 AFCON. He was part of the team that got to AFCON final.

Lookman's dad was in Cote D'Ivoire to support his son throughout the 2023 AFCON tournament. In the trending clips from the UEL final, Lookman spoke to some journalists about his mum and why he would forever be indebted to her for all the sacrifices she made so he could become a successful footballer.

Watch clips of Lookman and his mum below:

See the moment Lookman's mum ran onto the pitch celebrate with him:

Reactions trail video of Lookman and his mum

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clips:

@ayamkaaycee:

"Fathers! What's our offence in this life?"

@adedeji__oyinkanshola:

"God bless all the true mothers out there."

Ademola Look

Source: Legit.ng