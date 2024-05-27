Talented Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel caused a buzz online following a viral video of one of his performances in the UK

The viral video saw the singer command such a powerful stage presence and made concertgoers go wild in hysteria

The 'Woju' singer coughed and he got a loud cheer in response from the excited audience that caused fans to react

Nigerian singer Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel, is known for his wonderful performances and music.

Recently, the singer had a sold-out concert at the highly revered Wembley Stadium in the United Kingdom.

Comedian turned singer Nasiru, professionally known as Nasboi headlined the show. Reliving the experience from that night, the singer shared an interesting clip via his Twitter page.

I cough, they scream - Kizz Daniel

A post on the singer's official Twitter page has drawn the attention of many of his fans. He shared a video from his concert in London.

Others noticed that the singer only had to cough on stage for his fans to roar in cheers excitedly.

Read Kizz Daniel's caption below:

"I cough. They scream … only VADO can do that #TZA"

See Kizz Daniel's post below:

Netizens react to Kizz Daniel's post

@beri_grizou:

"You're just too good. When are we getting another hit?"

@planwell4life:

"Odoyewu, odoyewu."

@itz_Olajerry:

"Not by ur power...no let pride enter this thing."

@B3n_Watchman:

"This performance is not energetic sha you can do better."

@Mrbiggyjoe:

"You're the definition of greatness. Now you can sit on the same table alongside wizkid, Davido and Burna boy to discuss good music. Vadoo de great."

@IamCalcox:

"Portable did it first."

@YoungGeeOD

"You are getting bigger now I think. Happy for you."

@Dah_Saint001:

"They was like pls don’t d!e in our country ooo."

@Borphys11:

"I will use nose mask sha."

@ahanaelroi:

"VADO the great."

Jide Kosoko’s grandchild sings Kizz Daniel’s 'TweTwe'

Veteran actor Jide Kosoko has shown that she has a grandchild who can make many laugh with how she sings.

He shared the video of one of his granddaughters singing Kizz Daniel's song, 'Twe Twe,' and fans shared their views.

Jide Kosoko tagged her mother and asked which language she was using to sing the song.

