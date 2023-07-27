Young Nigerian footballer Peter Olayinka has stirred many emotions online with something he recently did for his daughter, Gemma

Peter Olayinka, who is married to Nigerian actress Yetunde Barnabas set the Gazprom stadium on fire after netting two goals and dedicated it to his daughter, who turned a year old

The Nigerian international, who joined Serbian league champions Red Star Belgrade over the summer from Slavia Prague, is already proving to be a major scoop

Peter Olayinka, Nigerian international footballer and husband of Nollywood actress Yetunde Barnabas has sparked reactions online after videos of something he recently did for his little princess, Gemma, went viral.

The striker, who recently joined popular Serbian side Red Star Belgrade, bagged a brace against Italian team Fiorentina during a Uefa Champions League qualifying match.

Nigerian striker Peter Olayinka trends after scoring two goals in a UCL qualifying game and dedicates them to his daughter, Gemma. Photo credit: @olayinka_peter

After scoring both goals, Peter dedicated them to his beautiful daughter Gemma Olayinka. The celebrations were to appreciate his daughter on her birthday as she turned a year old.

Peter Olayinka and Yetunde Barnabas have been married since June 2021. The pair have a daughter together, Gemma.

The Super Eagles striker is one of the Nigerian stars to look out for in Europe this season as he kicks off the season in steaming hot fashion.

Watch clips of Peter Olayinka's two goals and his celebration dedicating them to Gemma below:

See how netizens reacted to Peter Olayinka's post celebrating his daughter

"Them never see anything! Congratulations brother."

"GOD IS GREAT Thank You Zaddy."

"Iku pa defender yen."

"Dem go feel it."

"Some defender no sabi you for this."

"E dey play e dey show."

"Best birthday gift from dad to Gemma."

"Another one."

"Pressing master."

"Gemma is so proud of you daddy."

"This is just the beginning of your greatness .... More is coming boss."

"The big cat always comes out wild outta as when needed so PIVOTAL ... Perfect Birthday Gift."

"No Time Senior Man, Agba Striker."

Source: Legit.ng