Popular Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of Psquare’s girlfriend Ivy Zenny has finally broken her social media silence

The young lady took to her page to speak on her relationship with the singer after pregnancy rumours about her gained momentum

Ivy claimed that she met and got into a relationship with a single man and denied claims of rocking his marriage

Top Nigerian singer Paul PSquare Okoye’s girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma Iboko aka Ivy Zenny has caused a stir after taking to social media to rant.

Recall that the young lady was recently trailed by rumours of being pregnant after she shared a dance video on social media.

Ivy Zenny denies breaking up Paul PSquare's marriage. Photos: @ivy_zenny, @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

Following the backlash she received as a result, Paul Psquare’s girlfriend took to her Instagram page to pen down a note to her detractors where she spoke on her relationship with the singer.

I met Paul a single man - Ivy Zenny

According to Ivy, she doesn’t have to correct the notion people have about her but she is tired of the false narratives people spread about her.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

She then went on to state clearly that she was not the reason for Paul Okoye and his ex-wife Anita’s divorce. Ivy added that she got into a relationship with him when he was single and that she has no time to chase people away from their matrimonial homes.

In her words:

“I don't have to do this at all, but I will cause i've never really said a word about it and it seems a lot of you are addicted to misinformation.

I met/got into a relationship with a very SINGLE man. I was nowhere in the picture when they got separated or divorced And I certainly do not have time to chase people from their houses. Aburo kwanu m ogbanje. So my dear, yes, I sleep well at night. ATP, any other nonsense you choose to believe/ circulate just means you're a witch.”

See a screenshot of her post below:

Netizens react to Ivy’s post

Nigerians on social media had things to say about Paul Psquare’s girlfriend, Ivy’s disclaimer. Read some of their comments below:

miss_cassieblingz's profile picture:

“Make una leave this girl.”

breakthrough_j._xx:

“Honestly the hate is too much already! Let the innocent girl breathe!!!”

amadi_jenn:

“Why can’t we leave people alone.”

pengpeng_adedamola:

“Make una leave this girl to enjoy her relationship in peace please ❤️.”

onome_bae_:

“Very mature baby girl.”

Rossy_moet_:

“You guys should leave her alone she sleeps well at night.”

peckslite:

“The thing is, you will know if a man truly loves you after you have a child or children! The shege some men will show you after having a baby, might make you regret why you had one! No matter what you do! Sha secure the bag before you become a baby mama if not, premium tears for you.”

bobosticka:

“If Paul was broke and didn’t have the social status … Will u have this courage aunty??

Men hope u know that u are perceived MOST TIMES by wht u can PROVIDE !!”

merijaan_official24:

“You were not dere in the picture wen Dey got divorced or separated but u were dere wen Dey were still married?”

Jeyluxuryhairs:

“People need to understand that sometimes people are not compatible and it’s one for them to go their separate ways and raise their children in a healthy non-toxic environment and it’s OK for them to find love again!”

Sarahshapewears:

“I love this lady … she is no dey send any troll.”

Paul PSquare's bae Ivy speaks about trolls

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul PSquare's girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma, opened up on how comments from trolls over her relationship with the music star affected her.

Ivy Ifeoma, a guest on a Cool FM radio show, was asked about getting verbal attacks from trolls on social media for dating Paul Okoye.

According to the young lady, she has been through a lot at the hands of social media haters.

Source: Legit.ng