A lady has reacted to the tragic passing of professional Portuguese footballer Diogo Jota and his brother.

She shared a heartbreaking video paying tribute to the late brothers who died in a fatal accident.

Lady shares saddest thing about Diogo's death

In the emotional clip posted via her TikTok handle @arike1405, she expressed her sorrow and shock at the loss of the two brothers.

According to her, the 'saddest thing' about the news was the fact that they were brothers from the same family.

She lamented over the pain of losing two young lives, and the impact it would have on their loved ones left behind.

In her words:

"RIP Diogo Jota. The saddest thing about his death is that they were two. Two brothers from the same family. Two brothers from the same house. How will their family cope? Their parents. How will they cope? This life is too cruel. Jota is just 28 years old and he just got married. I saw the picture."

Reactions as lady mourns Diogo Jota

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the heartbreaking video.

@Gods’plan said:

"Two months ago, he was celebrating the Premier League title with Liverpool. A month ago, he lifted the Nations League trophy with Portugal. Two weeks ago, it was his wedding. And now he’s no more. Diogo Jota (1996-2025)."

@2point2 said:

"Diogo Jota did wedding. Ja few bloggers carry am, the guy die now everyone begins dey spread the news. Chai this life sha."

@Bad Friend said:

"The world lost both Diogo Jota and his brother, André Silva. A wife of over a decade was left behind just two weeks before his tragic death, along with three children. And a mother lost two of her sons in a single day. RIP to these warriors."

@OLAHMI commented:

"5 days ago he was celebrated by family, friends and fans and today he’s been mourned by family, friends and fans. Life is truly unfair fly high champ."

@SupremeGh said:

"Girl my heart is broken. I can't concentrate sense i heard the news, Jota got married just last week."

@CHEFDAYO said:

"My sister see what of India parents that lost their son with three children and wife in aircraft just thank God for everything and pray for long life."

@Víçtør said:

"How will I tell my kids one of the best wingers died at the age of 28 just after a wonderful season of winning trophies with club and country."

@Emirate capstone said:

"Even though we wear different colours, sing different anthems and make fun of each other, I still feel the entire football world is one massive family, and today we lost a member of our family. The stadiums feel quieter. The game feels heavier. Because when we lose one of us, we all hurt. Rest in peace, brother. You’ll always be one of us."

