Peter Obi's campaign rally in Rivers state has added a new twist as Nigerian music stars, P-Square, landed in Port Harcourt to perform there

The Nigerian music duo, Peter Okoye and Paul Okoye, were welcomed to the southern city by the LP flagbearer

Beyond performing at the rally, the music stars are passionate supporters of the former governor of Anambra state

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has welcomed the Nigerian music stars, P-Square, to Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital.

The music duo, Peter Okoye and Paul Okoye, are supporters of the LP presidential candidate.

Peter Obi welcomes P-Square to Port Harcourt for his campaign rally. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Obi said the music stars are in the southern city as part of his campaign and Rivers state rally team.

He tweeted:

"I welcome @psquare to PH as part of my campaign and Rivers State rally team. We move! -PO"

Peter Obi's supporters react as he welcomes P-Square

Pearls, @MissPearls, said:

"Me meeuuuuvee!!! No shaking our Incoming President!!!"

Muhammad Yahya, @YahyaYahz, said:

"We are so happy to have you as a presidential candidate. We love you so much."

Elle, @sweetsixtien, said:

"The next PRESIDENT of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, you Sabi our slang too? Yes oo we move p square on the path of posterity ."

Peter Obi's Associate ☎️, @cbfsahions, said:

"Wow! Thanks Psquare for this massive support. It takes a lot to stand with truth. Thanks for choosing truth than keeping quiet."

Phil Nwanosike, @Philsike1, said:

"All the OBIdients worldwide appreciate Peter and Paul and their crew. We say thank u, nagode, oshey, daalu, merci.

"You guys will be counted when historians start their roll call. Obi-Datti Street is the new road to a prosperous Nigeria."

