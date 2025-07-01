Grammy Awards organisers have caught the attention of Nigerians with a recently published article on Afrobeats

The Recording Academy, known for its prestigious awards, mentioned its top three Nigerian artists dominating the airwaves with their sounds

The names listed by the US media seem to have triggered a particular fan base after they noticed that their idol was not mentioned

The Recording Academy, which organises the renowned Grammy Awards, has caused intense outrage on the Nigerian cyberspace following a recent publication.

The Recording Academy ignited debate on their official X (previously Twitter) page as they analysed the growth of Afrobeats and mentioned their top three Afrobeats artists, which didn't end there.

In the same tweet, the Recording Academy discussed how Afrobeats gained popularity in the mid-2010s, as well as their top 10 tracks, which range from 2Baba's African Queen to Rema's Ozeba.

In the tweet, Grammy identifies Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Rema as the best three musicians in the Afrobeats music genre from 2010 to the present.

In the published article, Grammy continued by revealing their top ten Afrobeats songs ever.

The list includes 2Baba’s African Queen released in the year 2004, "Do Me" by P-Square released in the year 2007, “Bumper 2 Bumper” by Wande Coal in the year 2009, "Pon Pon Pon" by Dagrin in the year 2009, “Azonto” by Fuse ODG feat. Tiffany Owusu in 2014.

Other songs include Wizkid's "Ojuelegba" from 2014, Runtown's "Mad Over You" from 2016, Niniola's "Maradona" from 2017, Asake's "Sungba" from 2022, and Rema's "Ozeba" from 2024.

Part of their article read:

“💫 From its popularization in the mid-2010s to current global, chart-topping dominance by the likes of @wizkidayo, @burnaboy and @heisrema, the sound of Afrobeats is constantly shifting.”

Nigerians react to Grammy’s article

@good_456910 said:

"Where is my David??"

@Bigdraxxx7 said:

"Lol eye service wan finish Una Na most Nigerians kuku rate this award I no rate una papa."

@heisdamiosky said:

"Y'all shouldn't use our names for clout if you won't be handing us the next Grammies, our artiste are putting all the best in their craft, reward them accordingly!"

@davidostanaccount said:

"Off to report your pages, get your facts straight d**b f%."

@KinqKudos said:

"Grammy no know 001 ke? 😭"

@wizkidvein said:

"You are right, Wizkid is the greatest. 💯 . I hope Wizkid is getting a Grammy this season."

@AyoReggie007 said:

"Them no tag una frog 🐸 ooo😂😂😂. See tears and catarrh full everywhere for 30 bingos camp. Foolish Fanbase😂."

@AYODELEJOS21178 said:

"@RecordingAcad May u crumble. You’re talking about genesis of the top dominance without D banj and Psquare, even the First Afrobeat artist to bag a Single RIAA cert wasn’t included, may u crumble once again."

@MotojehiTobi said:

"We all know Wizkid and burna started from 2010 and still hitting the world with their lovely songs, but Rema started his career at 2019 so I guess Davido shud be on the list.. So y'all shud stop being bias."

Burna Boy, Davido to sit close at Grammys

Legit.ng reported that the two Nigerian music rivals were expected to sit next to each other at the 2024 Grammy award ceremony.

A video of the sitting arrangement ahead of the award on February 4, 2024, was sighted online.

The two were to sit at a table apart during the award ceremony.

