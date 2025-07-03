The death of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota in Spain continues to attract massive global attention

Diogo Jota's tragic demise comes only two weeks after he married his girlfriend, Rute Cardoso, in Porto

Like many Nigerians, Wizkid's associate also reacted to the footballer's demise, sharing a comment that has sparked responses

The death of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota in Spain has also stirred a reaction from Tufab, an associate of Afrobeats star Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid.

Legit.ng reported that 28-year-old Jota died in an accident while traveling in a car with his brother, Andre.

Wizkid's associate ignites reactions with comment about Diogo Jota's death.

Source: Instagram

According to reports, the car went off the road on the A-52 in the province of Zamora.

The Liverpool star's tragic death occurred just two weeks after his wedding to his long-term girlfriend, Rute Cardoso, in Porto.

Wizkid's associate mourns Liverpool forward Diogo Jota.

Source: Getty Images

Wizkid's associate reacts to Diogo Jota's death

Mourning the footballer in a series of tweets, Tufab shared what would have been Jota's wife's fate if she were Nigerian.

"If na Naija now dem go say na his wife kill am," he tweeted.

"Life’s unfair. He got married and many of us didn’t know and didn’t even celebrate with him. But he’s dead now and being remembered everywhere. Bad news travels too fast. This guy married 5 days ago and he’s dead now. Doesn’t make sense to me. Sigh. The wife became a widow in just 5 days," he added.

See Tufab's tweet below:

Below is another tweet Tufab shared about Diogo Jota's death:

Reactions to Wizkid's associate's comment

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

mr.agugua commented:

"Them for don dey drag him innocent ancestors."

moponz said:

"VDM go set camera but."

veroniqueadaa commented:

"They’ll say the wife killed him with witchcraft…"

kevn_jw wrote:

"They go say do DNA whether the wife don ever pass that road before."

realjoshblaze commented:

"There are many reasons Nigeria can't move forward, many thousands of reason."

young__dangote commented:

"Person die for car accident and die inside house na the same thing ? Una just too Mumu for this social media."

im_kitan_victor_ said:

"When they say age is just a number we are also talking about this kind of being because why will someone of age like this reason this way, death is inevitable yet some occurrence that led to some death can be questioned through investigation."

giran_federal_1 wrote:

"Jota died by car accident. Junior pope died by water and nobody investigate or drag his wife. No be accident kpai MO."

callmedamy said:

"Nigerian women dey see shege."

kratos_20201010 commented:

"You see all these wizkid birds na Holy Ghost fire gon burn all of una last last dem drag wiz papa sey na him kee the mama as you don’t have respect for the dead, make all of us crase together…. Mofoooo."

Liverpool release statement on Jota

Legit.ng also reported that English giants Liverpool FC expressed shock over the death of their striker Diogo Jota.

The six-time UEFA Champions League winners, in a statement via their website, said they received the news with sadness ahead of next season.

Liverpool revealed that they will not make any statement and respect the privacy of his family, friends, and teammates.

