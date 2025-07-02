Verydarkman has shared his thoughts on the viral video of 2Baba apologising to his wife over his comments on a podcast

He discussed why Nigerians should forgive the singer and what more should be done for him

The activist also took the opportunity to address Nedu, commenting on his attitude and the kind of person he truly is

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, has reacted to the viral video of singer 2Baba apologising to his wife over his interview with Nedu. The singer’s comments during his interview on Nedu’s new podcast sparked backlash from many Nigerians.

Although he apologised, he continued to face criticism for his statements in the video.

VDM sends message to fans over 2Baba's apology video. Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@official2baba

Source: Instagram

Many people, including celebrities, shared their opinions on the singer’s situation.

Joining the conversation, VDM explained that when he opened his social media, he saw numerous messages about 2Baba, with many asking him to react to the singer's comments, as they believed the African Queen crooner was no longer himself.

VDM stated that singer 2Baba had not been the same since the loss of his close friend, Sound Sultan.

He noted that the music star no longer had a close ally to share his pain and decisions with.

VDM also expressed the belief that 2Baba was not in the right frame of mind to even appear on a podcast.

The activist pointed out that the media has not been helping the situation and added that 2Baba needs to see a therapist because he is likely going through a lot.

He even offered to be the singer’s therapist and promised to make an effort to reach out to 2Baba.

2Baba and wife trend over VDM'a video. Photo credit@official2baba

Source: Instagram

VDM speaks about 2Baba's utterance

Reacting to 2Baba’s comments about men having multiple partners, VDM argued that the singer didn’t say anything out of the ordinary that warranted an apology.

He urged people to stop trolling 2Baba and instead pray for him, considering his mental health.

VDM also highlighted the reality that many young girls rely on married men because young boys cannot provide them with the resources they desire, which is why he supported 2Baba’s statement.

He compared past videos of 2Baba speaking about the killings in Benue State, noting that the singer appeared incoherent in those recordings as well.

VDM also criticised the people who showcased Natasha in the video, calling it uncalled-for, and expressed hope that 2Baba would bounce back, much to the disappointment of his detractors.

VDM speaks about Nedu's attitude

Speaking further on Nedu, VDM stated that what happened to 2Baba has exposed Nedu’s true character.

He added that many people have been trolled simply for appearing on Nedu’s podcast. Recall that Nedu and VDM are not in good terms.

See the video here:

Source: Legit.ng