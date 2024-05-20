The picture of Wizkid's new look has generated massive reactions on social media as 30 BG are out to taunt him

In the viral picture, the singer was wearing a different look as he had cut his hair from the usual hairstyle he was known with

After 30BG fans slammed him, Wizkid FC also rose up to defend their favourite against onslaught from their rivals

Ayodeji Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid, has surprised his fans with a new look which has since gone viral.

In the picture, he was on a low cut and was wearing a white shirt and white trouser while working on his phone.

Wizkid shows off new look. Photo credit @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The 'Made in Lagos' crooner was so engrossed with what he was doing on his phone that he wasn't paying attention to any other thing.

Many music lovers, who saw the post, said that the Grammy Award winner was copying Davido.

They tried to reignite the rivalry that has been between the fans of the two great artists.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made about Wizkid's new look. Here are some of the comments below:

@Mich__Alex:

"Copy Davido keh. Abeg o.We all know why David is on low cut ."

@heisG3orge:

"Wizkid like Davido lifestyle lowkey, he just dey form."

@nuggetman1_:

"Remain for that boy to wear 30bg chain."

@deolar_zea:

"Receive some sense bro, na today Wiz don dey barb lowcut?"

@symply_feesarh:

"This is Wizkid? BurntOrange."

@MummyGOTolulope:

"Wetin be this?"

@Davids30bg:

"No go play oooh, we rise by lifting others."

@Rofiatgold:

"This is not my Wizkid."

@marvelwhest2:

"Na that Abuja barber bab am."

Davido shows off new look

Legit.ng had reported that Davido had got a new hairstyle, and he shared the pictures of his new look online.

He also showed off the guy who made the new cut for him in his Insta story. Many of his fans accused him that he dyed his hair and taunted him that rain must not beat him anywhere.

In the video, the front hair was full while the side of his head had less hair.

