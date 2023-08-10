Nigerian singer Seyi Vibez in a recent interview, opened up on his journey in the industry as he revealed he dropped his first song at 14

In another video, Seyi Vibez also revealed the likes of singer Runtown inspired his style of music

Nigerian netizens are, however, reacting to the moment the singer switched his accent in the video

One of the raves of the moment in the Nigerian music industry Seyi Vibez is making headlines over a video from one of his recent interviews.

In an interview with British-Nigerian podcaster Adesope Olajide, Sevi Vibez shared his rise to fame and how he fell in love with music after he visited a studio at a tender age.

Seyi Vibez says Runtown inspired him. Credit: @runtown @seyi_vibez

Source: Instagram

He also revealed he dropped his first song when he was 14.

Watch the video below:

Runtown inspired Seyi Vibez

In another video where the singer was seen hanging out with Runtown and Adesope, Seyi Vibez shared what inspired him to make music.

Seyi Vibez said Runtown was one of his sources of inspiration.

He made this known after Adesope said Runtown was the first to introduce him to Seyi Vibez’s music four years ago.

Responding to Adesope, Seyi said:

“That’s why I said he [Runtown] is my OG. The likes of Runtown inspired my whole [music] career, trust me. I swear down.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Seyi Vibez's accent in video

Nigerian netizens, while reacting to the video teased the singer for switching his accent

tobi__odu:

"Lonely at the top gbengben, gbengben, gbengen "

__princeazeez:

"The part where he said I told my mum and she supported me got me ."

dodobabs_:

"Spoke it, my baby! Them never see anything."

uricdey4u:

"People that will laugh might not even be able to make a correct sentence in English lol."

ken_nautica_:

"Who else heard the British Yoruba Accent?"

dantaqar1:

"Lol So SEYI know no how speaker be, before he enter studio? Hmmm."

brainy_goddess:

"Which one be “hmm hmmm” Is the English smelling?."

Seyi Vibez announces 02 Arena show

Taking to his official Instagram page, the Darling crooner shared powerful photos and a video as he announced the event.

Seyi Vibez revealed that the show, which would take place at Indigo at the O2 Arena, would hold on August 11.

Source: Legit.ng