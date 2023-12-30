Fast-rising Afrofusion singer Seyi Vibez trends online after clips of Burna Boy gifting him a unique necklace went viral

A trending video of Seyi Vibez prostrating to thank Burna Boy after he gifted him an N15m diamond necklace goes viral

Burna Boy, in the viral clip, was seen placing the expensive piece of jewellery around Seyi Vibez's neck as they hung out together

Nigerian global music star Burna Boy has once again shown why he is called and regarded by many as the true African Giant.

Clips of Burna gifting his younger colleague Seyi Vibez an N15m diamond necklace have sparked a massive reaction on social media.

Video of Seyi Vibez prostrating to thank Burna Boy after the gifted him the 7Gents necklace trends. Photo credit: @burnaboy/@seyi_vibez

Source: Instagram

In the trending clips making the round online, Seyi Vibez looked stunned as he couldn't help but go on all fours to show his appreciation to Burna Boy.

Burna Boy inducts Seyi Vibez into the Big 7 group

The African Giant was seen in the viral clip placing the N15m diamond necklace around Seyi Vibez's neck.

This show of love comes days after Seyi Vibez brought Burna Boy out at his Lagos concert, Eko Hotel.

Seyi Vibez and Burna Boy have collaborated on two significant projects, Giza and a music video.

Watch the trending clip of Burna Boy gifting Seyi Vibez one of the 7Gents diamond chains:

Reactions trail the viral clip

See how netizens reacted as Burna Boy gifts Seyi Vibez a diamond necklace worth N15m:

@leponky:

"This love is now beyond words o."

@n.1_toxic:

"Seyi nah Burna adopted son."

@iamgeedah:

"If I call u my brother then you best believe you stuck with me."

@j_culex09:

"Pure love ❤️ ODG sharp!!!"

@arocheta77:

"Ma gapa si awon elder eh."

@burna.boy.news:

"Burna too love Seyi."

@tammyy_ace:

"Love this Bromance."

@_zee_210:

"The industry needs this love ❤️ no cap."

@ceo6602:

"This is how you do it oluwa highest."

Source: Legit.ng