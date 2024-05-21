Nigerians have been dragging Seyi Vibez over a grammatical error that he made during an interview

The singer sat in a discussion with show promoter Adesope where he gave an insight into his music

However, fans could not help but point out an error the Na ham crooner made while expressing himself

Social media critics have been served with what they know how to dwell on the most, as online trolls have a feast about Seyi Vibez.

Balogun Afolabi Oluwaloseyi aka Seyi Vibez was made scape goat on cyberspace after he made a mistake in his speech while he was speaking on his music.

Different pattern singer, Seyi Vibez, is trending following blunder during interview. Credit: @seyi_vibezs

Fans troll Seyi Vibez

Music fans set the bars so high for their favorites and expectations are off the roof.

Fans have been on award-winning singer, Seyi Vibez's case since a viral clip made it's way online. The singer was caught on camera speaking with music executive, Adesope.

While he was expressing himself, he said "pray" instead of "play" and repeated the word "basically" a couple of times.

Trolls have banked on and dragged him for this, while other social media users have insisted he didn't make an error.

Watch the interview video here:

Seyi was recently handed an olive branch by his colleague, Portable. The street crooner revealed that he was done fighting and would love to make good music with the singer and Zinoleesky.

Reactions to Seyi vibez's video

Legit.ng has compiled a list of reactions below:

@bobbylekzy9

"I don’t play my music button."

@bobbylekzy9:

"Seyi is the most hardworking Artist in Nigeria, no wonder he's now bigger than asake, Zino can't even lace his shoe now. Na Otega I dey pray for now."

@djmagicbeatz:

"Seyi speaks good English, what’s you guys problem??????"

@mr_horlic:

"How many Lamborghini u don buy with ur goos English?"

@sedopee01:

"I freestyle pass this Seyi vibes na."

@im_tee.flex:

"We love him like that get out with ur English abeg."

@sbn_rg:

"Bro y'll can't batch this nig*a,he beat all the odds,that's all that matters1"

@crownkarz564:

"He talk say I don’t play with my music, omo all this zino fans since when he don buy Lamborghini urus the never get peace of mind."

@big_maryyyyyy:"

"English hard for una mentor mouth."

DJ Kaywise talked about English error

Nigerians are not taking it lightly with comic disc jockey YK after his video appealing for mercy during Portable's time in detention went viral

Legit.ng reported that DJ YK had pleaded with tis fans to forgive him following the video.

YK came forward to address the hate comments that came after his clip went viral, adding that no one is above grammatical blunders.

