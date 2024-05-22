Verydarkman's friend, Tunde Ednut, revealed that the social media activist had been remanded after a court hearing in Abuja

According to the information shared by one of his associates, Kokopee, some charges were levelled against him by the Nigerian police

Kokopee noted that the activist will be remanded for one week till the next court hearing

Martins Otse, better known as Verydarkman (VDM), was charged with some accusations in an Abuja court on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

In an Instagram video, one of his associates, Kokopee, narrated that VDM would be imprisoned for a week following his court hearing.

VDM will come out stronger - Kokopee

In the video that has now gone viral, Kokopee did not give a specific reason VDM was charged to court.

He assured the fans of the social media activist that he would keep them adequately informed and that VDM would be back soon.

Kokopee noted that VDM was aware of the path he chose and that things like this were bound to happen to him.

Watch the video of VDM's court hearing below:

Recall that VDM was recently arrested by Tonto Dikeh over claims he made about her. He had alleged that she owned the blog Gist Lover, known for selling stories about celebrities.

He spent a night in detention, as the actress claimed she began to receive death threats after he accused her of co-owning the famous blog.

Nigerians react to VDM's court hearing

Following the shocking news of his court hearing, fans of VDM, known as the Ratel gang, have thrown their weight behind him. See some comments below:

@princessochuwamariam:

"Ratel gang forever we mount no leave no transfer."

@gadodesmondlumuncrucial:

"Ratel gang 4ver."

@hybridonig_:

"That woman of God warned him."

@vibrant2788:

"VDM will always come out stronger."

@king_eddyalico:

"What does not kill him Will make him Stronger."

@pearl_glam_signature:

"Thought he said he went there to get bob arrested that it was all plan?"

@ediye2.o:

"Na wa ooo, they should leave my Baby alone nau."

@funnyprinceworld:

"The judge nor they social media? Him nor they see watin VDM they do? Well Nigeria na who get money na get law."

VDM reacts to Portable’s arrest and debt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported Portable's arrest for failing to pay for a G-wagon car he purchased.

The viral video of the Zeh Nation boss evoked reactions, including VDM's, who noted that Portable was manhandled during the incident.

He, however, stated that the singer could have done better.

